For a few days last week and early this week, Jensen Huang looked like he might make a Lazarus-like return to Nvidia. Photograph: New York Times

In the history of chief executive comebacks, OpenAI boss Sam Altman’s was probably the quickest at five days. Steve Jobs’s return to Apple in 1997 was probably the most successful. It propelled the company to where it is today. The iPhone maker was reportedly 90 days away from bankruptcy.

For a few days last week and early this week, Jensen Huang looked like he might make a Lazarus-like return to Nvidia, the company he cofounded 33 years ago. Huang’s downfall at the hands of a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy has still to play out but his popularity within the industry and with Nvidia staff appeared to give him a fighting chance.

But that door was slammed shut on Tuesday night after the company announced it did not “intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO”. The thinking was probably that bringing him back would only prolong the crisis. Lines drawn and all that.

For a global tech industry obsessed with cyber threats and risks to digital infrastructure, it’s ironic that Huang allegedly got caught out by a good old-fashioned honey trap. OpenAI actively trains its staff on how not to fall into these traps as part of the company’s counter-intelligence firewall.

Nvidia’s share price is still down by close to a third since October’s all-time high, suggesting there is considerable investor anxiety about the company, driven as much by wider AI market jitters as Huang’s indiscretions.

Nvidia’s relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed – the data centre company associated with Alice Huang (the suspected honey trap) – is the murkiest part. The relatively obscure company appears to have been able to buy up to $5 billion (€4.5 billion) worth of high-end Nvidia chips at the height of a global chip shortage. The suspicion is that the company was merely a front to circumvent US export restrictions. Instead of smuggling the chips directly into China, Megaspeed seemed to be installing thousands of GPUs (graphics processing units) inside data centres in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, giving Chinese AI companies access to next-level US computing power.

When reporters turned up at the offices of Megaspeed in Singapore, there was nobody there. Workers from neighbouring offices said the Megaspeed office was rarely used.

Former US president Joe Biden had banned exports of Nvidia’s top-tier chips to China in 2022 out of concern that Beijing would have access to the advanced chips to train its AI models.

The “who knew what, and when” element of the scandal within the US administration – with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick at the centre – looks set to run. Lutnick is facing criticism for a delay in adding Megaspeed to the blacklist of companies that the US considers a risk to national security. Nvidia itself had put Megaspeed on a “no sell” list last year.

[ Bessent points finger at Lutnick as Nvidia row ignites Washington blame gameOpens in new window ]

The New York Times has uncovered a web of overlapping financial relationships between several Asian chip importers and Lutnick’s former finance business Cantor Fitzgerald.

The twin tracks of diplomacy and business get messier and messier under Trump. Maybe it was always this way, but the conflicts of interest have never been so obvious. The US president reportedly purchased millions of dollars worth of Nvidia stock from a personal account in advance of his administration loosening restrictions on chip exports to China in May last year.

Nvidia itself made a $25 million contribution to Trump’s new White House ballroom a few months later.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said the administration “must answer for what it did once it learned about Mr Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset”.

Huang had conducted a three-year behind-the-scenes campaign to reopen the Chinese market to advanced chip sales, arguing that it served US interests to have China reliant on US technology.

“That’s probably the most important strategic reason to be in China,” he said in an interview with CNBC last year.

[ Everyone spies on everyone – but as Jensen Huang may be discovering, China does it bestOpens in new window ]

Trump and Lutnick made their political careers as China hawks, but they’ve been anything but in office.

Huang’s departure and speculation about his comeback have invited comparisons with Apple’s Steve Jobs. Jobs, however, left Apple after a management power struggle and returned when the company was struggling and needed him to chart a course forward. Huang, by contrast, faces controversy involving personal conduct and corporate governance.

And his former company isn’t exactly struggling. On Tuesday, Nvidia reported a doubling of revenue to $115.8 billion for the three months to October 25th, with profits also doubling from a year ago to $65 billion.

Much will depend on Nvidia’s future business performance, but for the moment, Huang seems to have been cut loose.