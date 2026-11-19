Activist and philanthropist James ‘Fergie’ Chambers in Tunis, Tunisia in February 2024. Photograph: Chedly Ben Ibrahim/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The €7 million south Dublin home of US multimillionaire Fergie Chambers has been raided by armed detectives as part of a US extradition case being heard in Spain.

This comes as the Spanish National Court is set to deliver a verdict in the coming days on whether or not the US can extradite Chambers over claims he financed the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas.

James “Fergie” Chambers, who has been held in a Spanish prison for more than five months, strongly denies the allegations, claiming he is the target of “political persecution” by the Trump administration for his pro-Palestinian support and outspoken criticism of the US.

The US is reportedly claiming he had intent to finance Hamas but has not charged him with financing terror organisations or other terror-related offences.

On Wednesday, following a request from US authorities, the Garda’s Special Detective Unit forced entry into Chambers’s house in Dublin 4, damaging the doors to the Georgian mansion, his solicitor confirmed to The Irish Times.

The armed unit, which specialises in national security and counter-terrorism, removed belongings, including electronic devices, clothing and journals belonging to Chambers, according to a statement from his legal team.

Fergie Chambers's home in South Dublin following a Garda raid

The Garda said that, “acting in support of an international mutual legal aid request from a US authority”, it had “carried out a search in the Dublin area earlier this week”.

“Any further comment is a matter for the relevant US authorities,” it said in a statement.

Chambers’s partner Stella Schnabel told The Irish Times: “It is difficult to see this raid as anything other than a desperate fishing expedition by the US authorities to find evidence to bolster their case against Fergie. They have failed to produce evidence that he committed the crimes they accuse him of.”

Appearing in public for the first time since his arrest at a court hearing in Spain last week, Chambers said: “To this day I cannot understand why I have been in prison since July for what amounts to speaking emotionally.

“I have never been associated with any violent activity, never committed any violent activity, never had any contact with any terrorist organisation,” he said.

“I’ve certainly never financed any terrorist organisation. And I’ve never had any intent to. Nor do these documents from the US suggest that I had any intent to.”

According to his legal team, US authorities want Chambers extradited to face charges of money laundering, suggesting Chambers’s funds “could have ended up in the hands of terrorist groups”.

They are also pursuing him for charges of riot and conspiracy to commit riot, alleging he was involved in Palestine Action protests in the US.

An heir of one of the richest families in the US, Chambers was arrested while holidaying with his family in Ibiza on July 10th.

The American multimillionaire had previously left the US in 2023, briefly moving to Tunisia where he funded a local football team, Club Africain, before settling in Ireland with his family last year, purchasing a €7 million home in south Dublin.

During this time, he also became a prominent donor to pro-Palestinian causes, paying the legal fees of Palestine Action activists, and donating $1 million (€874,000) to humanitarian organisations in Gaza in February.

Aitor Martínez, an international human rights lawyer representing Chambers, last Friday urged the Spanish National Court to reject the extradition request on the grounds that it constitutes “political persecution”.

He compared the attempt to extradite Chambers to the Trump administration’s sanctions against International Criminal Court judges and prosecutors, and the UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

His legal team also highlighted a number of “serious procedural irregularities” in his case, claiming that a Spanish judge gave Chambers’s phone to US authorities without informing his legal team.

They also claim that a Spanish translation of the extradition documents resulted in exaggerations of the original claims made in the extradition documents.

The raid of his home in Dublin follows an earlier raid of his family holiday rental in Ibiza by the FBI in August.

A decision on his extradition is expected in the coming days.