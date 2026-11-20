Each year, for the past decade, Oonagh O’Hagan has gathered eight to 10 women in business around a table to share advice.

“There’s usually somebody from food, beauty, technology and so on. I always try to have a table where there’s no conflicts between sectors,” she says.

O’Hagan feels she contributes little to the meetings. “I’m just there to lead it; they all end up helping each other,” she says.

One piece of advice she does try to impress on the women, whom she mentors as part of the Going for Growth programme, is to “get into the helicopter”.

When she passes on that tip, she means “don’t get stuck in the weeds and the trenches” of their business.

After 25 years leading Meaghers Pharmacy group, she is taking her own advice by stepping away from her managing director role.

“I felt I was still getting dragged into the day-to-day and spending time on things that I’m not good at,” she says.

“I’ve got a team now and sometimes I get in their way. I gave them the autonomy to do a job, but then got stuck in saying, ‘Oh, why are you doing it that way?’”

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Darren Hardiman, who has been with the company for almost four years, has replaced O’Hagan, who has moved into a chief executive role. It has freed up time for her to focus on long-term strategy, including an expansion of the chain.

“People think that we’re nationwide, but we’re not,” O’Hagan says. “It’s this perception because they see us online all of the time on social media.

“We have 10 stores in Dublin and I would like more scale. We see some of our most loyal customers are from Donegal, Cork, Kerry, so we have a huge opportunity outside of Dublin.”

O’Hagan appears hesitant to give away too much detail as some finer details of the expansion, which she says is being done in partnership with a larger company, need to be finalised. However, she is certain some milestones will be hit in 2027.

“We will move outside of Dublin next year, for sure,” she says. “We’re trying to be very strategic about it. We have a lot of data based on online sales, so we know the areas where we could open very easily and have a very loyal customer base.

“It will probably happen by March of next year. We have been investing and pooling some of our money in the last couple of years towards this plan.

“We’re not going to go from 10 to 20 [stores], I’m not taking that risk. Before May, we will go from 10 to 12 and then from then on it will probably go at a faster rate.”

Meaghers is planning to go national at a time when a lot of businesses in the retail sector are consolidating their bricks-and-mortar footprint and are closing stores.

O’Hagan says the success of her group’s online store, which was set up in 2014, was the reason her business hasn’t left Dublin until now.

“It has kept us incredibly busy. We were the second pharmacy in Ireland to have an online store, a guy up in Donegal was the first, well before Boots or anybody else. Everybody told me don’t set it up, but now we ship worldwide to places like New York and San Francisco.”

The online store has helped scale the business, but O’Hagan feels its future still depends on the physical stores to recruit a new generation of customers.

“If you come into us, you may say, ‘I want to get some magnesium’ and we’ll go, ‘Why do you want magnesium?’. We’re not like some of the bigger retailers where you pick it off the shelf, queue at a till and it’s ‘next, next, next’.

“You might say, ‘I can’t sleep’. We’re taking it from ‘I can’t sleep’ back to find out why can’t you sleep to identify the root cause and advise on what to do about that.

“We give that service because we’re looking at lifetime value. I’m looking for your children and your grandchildren to come back because you had a positive experience in Meaghers.”

As Meaghers expands, many Irish-owned SMEs, including pharmacy chains such as McCabes, are also deciding to sell to private equity or larger corporate groups.

O’Hagan says she has been approached “many times by private equity” about a takeover. “I can understand why [business owners sell]. Business is tough, it’s really tough at the minute, especially in SMEs due to the cost of doing business.”

She says small business owners have faced a number of changes in recent years, such as an increase to statutory sick pay and introduction of auto-enrolment for pensions.

“I’m not saying that these changes weren’t necessary for employees, what I’m saying is all of them coming together, and not a phased way, doesn’t allow SMEs to respond ... in my opinion.

“I’ve mentored at least 100 businesses from across different verticals from hospitality to fashion to whatever. I can see there’s not sufficient support for the SME sector in Ireland.”

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She says Local Enterprise Offices provide support for small businesses of up to 50 employees, but businesses like her own, with 180 staff, have no door to knock on.

“You tell me where you go when you have more than 50 employees, a business like my size, we fall between two stools.”

She says that the National Enterprise Hub, launched by the Government in 2024 as a resource to help businesses get access to government support by pooling resources from 19 departments and State agencies, was welcome but not enough.

“I was part of the taskforce involved in that, so I can see it’s very limited in what is available for my size. We can create employment in Cork and all over the country, where we have hubs of unemployment, but there’s no financial help, and that’s a shame.”

O’Hagan bought Meaghers’ original location on Baggot Street, Dublin 4, in 2001 from Pierce Meagher when she was aged in her 20s. The group recorded turnover of €35.7 million in the year to the end of August 2025.

She says sales hit nearly €40 million in the latest financial year while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were up about 20 per cent to €2 million.

O’Hagan feels in love with her job at the minute, but admits being at the head of the group has led her to a “very dark place” at points in the past two decades.

“After the financial crisis was one. Loads of people in the Baggot Street area were losing their jobs in the banks, legal and accountancy firms. Suddenly, my staff members were saying, ‘Well, Oonagh, thank God I have my job because I am now the breadwinner in our household’.

“We had architects working for us during that time because they couldn’t get any other work. I felt the weight of everything we did through that time. If I had to let someone go, I knew that would have a massive impact on their family.”

At the time, O’Hagan ran six pharmacies. At one point, it looked like the group would run out of cash, she says.

“Perhaps I should have closed pharmacies, to be honest with you, but I didn’t want to. And I felt like, maybe if I had had the skills academically we wouldn’t have gotten ourselves into a corner.

“So I felt I got them into the mess. I was the one who signed up to the big leases with crazy rents. At the time we signed they weren’t crazy; everybody at the time was doing crazy deals. The banks were handing out money.”

During Covid, O’Hagan also felt a significant weight on her shoulders when her business, which remained open, became a frontline outlet for many people seeking help.

“We were open for trade – which was great, don’t get me wrong. So many businesses had to close their doors. But, remember, there was nobody going into hospitals. There was nobody going into GPs.”

She says it was difficult to create a safe environment for staff and customers alike at the time, which gave her sleepless nights.

“I had the most vulnerable people in society coming in. I remember distinctly on Baggot Street one time, a lady here in her 90s, who had come through cancer twice, was in to collect her post-chemotherapy medicines.

“She was just after finishing another course of chemotherapy, and a young guy was in the store coughing. All the advice was to stay at home if you’re symptomatic and the sweat was dripping off him. He was coughing all over my team and all over this lady right at the next till. He clearly was ill and I’ve got a lady who’s in her 90s in the store. I know her family and her children and grandchildren.”

Shoplifting is still going on. It’s a massive, massive problem. Government needs to resource this

The pandemic may have subsided, but maintaining a safe environment for customers and staff is still a challenge. O’Hagan says the business does “all we can to create a safe environment”, but a pharmacy is often seen as the first port of call for people when they are in need of care.

“Recently, for example, at our pharmacy in Glenview [in Tallaght] next door to the post office. There was a queue outside the post office that morning before it opened. I don’t know what happened, but a couple got stabbed in the queue.

“They came into the pharmacy at two minutes to 9am – we had just opened the shutters. They were covered in blood because they’d just been stabbed by somebody outside. My team was remarkable. They pulled down the shutters, called an ambulance and addressed it.”

At lunchtime on a Tuesday when she meets The Irish Times for an interview in her store on Baggot Street, a security guard is patrolling the floor. “Unfortunately, it has become necessary,” she says.

“We have security in places where we have a high level of shoplifting going on. People are coming in now with a shopping list. They’re not clearing the shelf any more. They’re being very specific.

“They’re walking around the store – [stealing] two of those, one of those and three of those – and they are selling them online. We know they are robbing to sell because the gardaí will contact us and say, ‘We found your missing products on a Facebook site being sold’. Often they’ll do raids and we’ll get some of the products back, but often we will not. It is incredibly disheartening.”

She adds the issue of shoplifting has spilt over into her stores outside of the city centre, such as her location on Baggot Street, because of a clampdown on shoplifting in the city centre area.

“People who were in the city centre are coming out to the suburbs,” she says. “Shoplifting is still going on; it’s a massive, massive problem. Government needs to resource this because if they don’t it’s retailers that face the loss. It’s our profits that are being hit. We can’t then reinvest into our business.”

Based on her estimates, at least 3 per cent of Meaghers Pharmacy’s gross margin annually is gone in theft. That would equate to “hundreds of thousands of [euro in] lost profit”, she says.

“I know people are feeling it really, really tough because of the cost-of-living crisis. I get it. I absolutely get why people are desperate, but it’s a huge number that we could be investing into our stores, making our environments much better for our teams, for our customers.”

I am a qualified pharmacist who has spent 30 years giving out medicines. I can see chronic disease is skyrocketing

Despite leading Meaghers Pharmacy, which opened its original Baggot Street store in 1921, for around a quarter of its existence, O’Hagan doesn’t have a yearning to put her own name over the front entrance.

She feels the business, set up by Pierce Meagher’s mother, Adeline, has a heritage she doesn’t want to tamper with. In her new role, however, O’Hagan is starting to think of her own legacy.

Last year, she launched a new health supplement brand called At One with Dr Daniel Jones, which supplies Meaghers and 21 stores in Horans Healthstores and has 1,000 subscribers online.

The expansion of Meaghers nationally would be a big milestone for O’Hagan, too, but a seemingly bigger passion for her is a new programme launched by her pharmacy group called Health 360.

She says the idea of the programme is to keep people healthy through targeted advice around their nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management and social connections, as opposed to solely treating ailments.

“I am a qualified pharmacist who has spent 30 years giving out medicines. I can see chronic disease is skyrocketing. The incidence of type-two diabetes, obesity, mental health issues are massive and people getting prescriptions are younger and younger. When I first qualified, we would never give out something for Parkinson’s to anybody under the age of 70, we are now dealing with Parkinson’s patients in their 30s.

“We’re dispensing more and more medicines for chronic illnesses to younger people and it’s all back to lifestyle. I think it is unsustainable, the answer to all of this is not pharmaceutical medicines.”

She adds the health service is “absolutely and fundamentally broken”, but the perception that its problems are insurmountable is incorrect.

“I want Health 360 to be my legacy. I feel we can make a difference and become the most proactive country in the world when it comes to health.

“We could be a ‘Blue Zone’. There’s only a few of them in the world, and it basically means there’s a large proportion of people who live to over 100, but they live healthily.

“It’s not about living longer, it’s about being able to clean your own bum when you’re 80 or 90, carrying your suitcase and being able to walk the grandkids. You don’t want somebody else doing that for you. You want to be able to do that yourself.”

CV

Name: Oonagh O’Hagan

Job: Chief executive of Meaghers Pharmacy

Lives: Ballsbridge, Dublin

Age: 54

Hobbies: “I like going to the gym and pilates. I love meeting friends and family, and spending a lot of time with my mum and dad. I like meeting up with my friends, whether they be primary or secondary school or college friends. Connections are really important to me.”

Something we might expect: “I am very passionate about health, especially encouraging people to think about preventive health. I really do feel that I am very privileged to have my education and want to make sure I maximise the impact I can have with it. I feel it would be an awful shame and waste if I didn’t educate as many people as I could on that.”

Something that might surprise: “I’m overly ambitious with what I can achieve in a day. My time management skills would not be the greatest, even though some people might feel I am super organised. I think there are probably 26 hours in the day and, as a result, I try to squash things in far too tight into my days. People who know me well would know I overrun in meetings and would be late for things. I’m not great at saying, ‘I’ve got to go’. As a result my days run over.”