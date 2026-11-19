Anthropic will join the ranks of the world’s biggest listed companies on Thursday, with shares in the AI giant to start trading on Wall Street. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/The New York Times

Anthropic will join the ranks of the world’s biggest listed companies on Thursday, with shares in the AI giant to start trading on Wall Street after it raised $81 billion in a record initial public offering.

The company said late on Wednesday that it sold 980 million shares at $83 each, after increasing both the size and price of the blockbuster deal ahead of its Nasdaq debut.

Anthropic will be valued at about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, securing it entry to an elite club of US companies valued at more than $1 trillion. The group set a maximum price of $78 per share last week but scaled up its IPO late on Wednesday after a wave of orders from institutional and retail investors. It also sold far more than the 825 million shares it was previously expecting.

The fundraising will rise further if underwriters exercise a greenshoe option that allows them to sell an additional 147 million shares, worth $12 billion.

Alongside its IPO, Anthropic plans to raise $26 billion in a private placement from strategic partners including Nvidia, Microsoft and Google.

Anthropic’s total fundraising of at least $107 billion exceeds SpaceX’s record IPO, which raised $86 billion including the greenshoe.

Investors were willing to bet on Anthropic at a turbulent moment for US tech stocks, which have slumped in recent weeks over concerns about the impact of state-level moratoriums on new data centre projects and rising scepticism about the sustainability of the broader AI investment spree.

The Nasdaq 100 index is down 13 per cent from its early October peak. Many of the chipmakers and Big Tech hyperscalers that have benefited from hype about AI’s potentially transformative economic effect have been among the market’s worst performers.

The ousting of Nvidia boss Jensen Huang last week has added to the pall cast over a sector that has driven the US economy in recent years.

Investors in Anthropic have tempered expectations, having anticipated a $2 trillion valuation in the summer. After confidentially filing its paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June, months of delay in launching the listing left the company with a narrowing window to go public before the holidays.

The landmark IPO will nonetheless be among the most highly valued of all time. Investors looked beyond Anthropic’s operating loss of $1.3 billion in the first nine months of this year, as well as warnings from Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei about the potential of AI to destroy humanity.

In its prospectus, Anthropic told investors “not to think of your purchase in purely transactional terms”, emphasising that profits would be balanced by “the public good” and “business bets [may] seem strange or unorthodox in isolation”.

The capital raising will leave Anthropic with more than $200 billion on its balance sheet, funds the company intends to spend on computing power to train and run its AI models. It has outlined plans to spend $900 billion on computing infrastructure between now and 2045, calling the plans “bold but sane”.

According to its investors, Anthropic does not intend to tap equity markets again if possible. Instead, it is targeting an investment-grade credit rating as soon as possible so it can turn to debt markets for additional financing.

The cost of debt tied to data centre developers has soared, while the Democrats’ sweep of the US midterm elections has added to concerns about the pace of the AI infrastructure buildout. Wednesday’s offering will immediately make billionaires out of a cast of Silicon Valley investors who bet early and heavily on the company behind Claude in the five years since it was founded. It will also make thousands of Anthropic employees overnight multimillionaires.

Anthropic was valued at about $4 billion in 2023 and $965 billion in its last private financing in May. Its revenue and valuation have risen faster than any start-up in history, with Anthropic leapfrogging arch-rival OpenAI earlier this year. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026