Deputy Central Bank of Ireland governor Mary-Elizabeth McMunn said on Thursday that the organisation is “fully engaged” with credit unions affected by the incident and pressing them in the first instance on the importance of “communicating very effectively with their customers”.

Irish credit union customers should maintain “heightened vigilance” and be wary of texts, calls and emails looking for financial information as the sector continues to deal with the fallout from a cyberattack that emerged in recent days, according to senior regulatory officials.

Deputy Central Bank of Ireland governor Mary-Elizabeth McMunn said on Thursday that the organisation is “fully engaged” with credit unions affected by the incident and pressing them in the first instance on the importance of “communicating very effectively with their customers”.

“We’re already operating at a level where fraud and scams are only growing,” McMunn told reporters at the launch of the bank’s latest twice-yearly Financial Stability Review of risks facing the financial system.

“It’s most unusual that banks or any of the providers will come and look for those very specific details from you,” she said, adding that consumers who receive suspicious contact should contact their service provider and check the regulator’s website for steps on how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.

The cyberattack, which targeted 40 to 50 Irish credit unions, is understood to have allowed external access to the account details, including account numbers and Ibans, of potentially hundreds of thousands of online credit union account holders.

The breach is understood to have arisen because of a weakness in the credit unions’ online digital banking platform that was exploited by hackers on October 6th.

While credit unions have moved to reassure customers their funds are safe, Troy said he has written to the company that provided the IT software for the credit unions’ online platform, seeking an immediate meeting.

The data breach is being investigated by the third-party software provider, Wellington IT alongside the Central Bank, the Data Protection Commission (DPC), the Department of Finance, An Garda Síochána and specialist external advisers.