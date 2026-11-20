Irish gift voucher legislation is clear, and traders selling vouchers must follow the law, said Aobhín De Búrca of the CCPC. Photograph; iStock

Ireland’s consumer watchdog has identified retailers in Ireland who are not complying with laws around gift vouchers, despite the fact that the legislation has been in place for almost six years.

Until the end of 2019, the voucher industry – which is worth hundreds of millions of euro annually – was not governed by any regulations.

The Consumer Protection (Gift Vouchers) Act, which came into force in late 2019, set a minimum expiry date of five years for vouchers and banned contract terms that required them to be spent in a single transaction.

It also made it clear that if a consumer did not redeem the full amount of the voucher in an initial purchase, businesses were required to reimburse any remaining balance of more than €1 by way of cash, electronic transfer or voucher.

The law also banned contract terms that limit the number of vouchers that could be used in a single transaction.

However, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said that, using recent data from consumer reports to its helpline, it has “identified a number of traders whose gift vouchers may not comply with legislation introduced in 2019”.

It said it has written to traders around Ireland to remind them of the rules around gift vouchers, highlighting a number of issues and drawing attention to the core provisions of the consumer law around gift vouchers.

It called on traders who have sold vouchers valid for less than five years in the post-2019 period to engage with the CCPC and propose remedies for affected consumers.

The CCPC did not name any retailers who were in breach of the law, and the letter has been sent to a wide range of businesses, including hotels, restaurants, takeaways, dentists, sports retailers, clothes shops, salons and spas.

In July of this year, JD Sports issued refunds of €250,000 to consumers following a CCPC investigation that came in the wake of a report in The Irish Times that it had sold gift vouchers valid for only one year, instead of at least five years.

In recent weeks, The Irish Times also revealed that British-based fashion retailer Flannels, which is owned by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, had sold vouchers that came with a two-year expiry in line with its UK policies but contrary to Irish law.

“We are still hearing from consumers who are experiencing issues with gift vouchers,” said the CCPC’s director of communications and consumer information Aoibhín de Búrca.

“As we approach one of the busiest times of year for the purchase and use of gift vouchers, we are reminding traders of their consumer protection obligations.”

She stressed that “Irish gift voucher legislation is clear, and traders selling vouchers must follow the law. The legislation is there for consumers, and we want consumers to know what their rights are, and to get the full protection and value of the legislation.”