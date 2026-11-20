Brown Thomas Arnotts chief executive and chief merchant Donald McDonald has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for October, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

During the month, the Irish department store group posted record trading figures. It recorded revenues of €345 million for the 52 weeks to January 3rd, 2026. This compared with turnover of €319.3 million for a 48-week period to January 4th, 2025. On a like-for-like basis, revenues last year rose by 3 per cent.

Profit after tax amounted to €23.5 million, up from €17.5 million previously, or an increase of 40 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

McDonald has also revealed to The Irish Times that the retailer has been considering launching its Planet Beauty concept for younger customers online as a stand-alone brand.

Beauty accounts for a quarter of the retailer’s overall revenues and has been a key part of its growth in the past few years. The company launched its Planet Beauty concept at its Dundrum store in Co Dublin in February 2022 to attract Gen Z customers (14- to 29-year-olds).

“We have a Planet Beauty sub-brand of Brown Thomas within six of our seven stores. And we’re now looking at offering it as a separate digital offering in the marketplace in the next 12 months,” he has said.

“We’re seeing 20-25 per cent growth year on year [in Planet Beauty], which is emerging beauty. We’re very focused on being close to the market and driving trends.

“It will be Planet Beauty by Brown Thomas Arnotts next year ... and we want to launch it to support the physical retail. It’s a testament to the success of the concept to have a stand-alone digital offering. It will be a separate shop front online.”

McDonald said the initiative would involve an investment of €2 million-plus. Brown Thomas Arnotts’ digital store gross revenues exceeded €100 million for the first time last year, representing growth of 10 per cent on a year earlier.