Ella McLaughlin (6) and her mother, Natalie, were both killed in a car crash near Carndonagh, Co Donegal, in July 2025. Photograph: Joe Boland

A grieving grandmother spoke of the “complete devastation” for her family at the loss of a young mother and her daughter in a car crash last year as she attended the launch of the Oireachtas transport committee’s report on the urgent need for action on road safety.

Donegal woman Joanne McLaughlin was among representatives of families who have lost loved ones on the roads as the report was published at Leinster House. Her daughter Natalie and granddaughter Ella McLaughlin died following a two-vehicle collision at Glentogher, Co Donegal, in July 2025.

McLaughlin’s partner Tyrone Irwin and their other daughter Rhea, who was 20 months old at the time, were also injured in the crash.

A man appeared in court earlier this year in connection with the incident, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

On Thursday, Joanne McLaughlin spoke of the need for more gardaí on the roads in Donegal as she told of the impact of the loss of her daughter and granddaughter, who had just celebrated her sixth birthday.

She said: “It’s complete devastation for the family.”

McLaughlin said it had been a normal day for her daughter and granddaughter with Natalie, who was a nurse, finishing her work and collecting her children “before her life was ended”.

“I can’t describe what a nightmare we’re in, and it is a nightmare,” she added.

“Other victims can understand, but anybody else cannot understand the devastation, and it’s trying to not have this happen to another family.”

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Transport committee chairman, Fine Gael TD Michael Murphy, said the committee needed to act after 2025 had the highest number of road fatalities – 190 – in more than a decade.

Murphy added: “This year so far, it’s so sad to think that 162 have lost their lives, and we as committee members were so conscious that behind each and every one of those statistics is a family, is a community devastated.”

The committee on transport’s report has 52 recommendations, and it comes after it heard from road safety campaigners, the Garda, the Road Safety Authority and several other organisations.

The report recommends consideration be given to increasing the maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death or serious bodily injury from 10 to 14 years. It also calls for driving ban periods imposed on offenders to begin after they are released from prison, rather than running concurrently with custodial sentences.

Another recommendation is for the Government to examine the introduction of a new aggravated offence of dangerous driving where a person deliberately travels the wrong way down a motorway, “with much stronger custodial sentences”.

The committee also recommends that proposed legislation providing for the recognition of the loss of pregnancy resulting from careless or dangerous driving be progressed and enacted.

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The TDs and Senators called for the deployment of more safety cameras “without delay”; more road policing gardaí; a default speed limit of 30km/h in urban areas; and the inclusion of motorway and rural road driving experience as part of essential driver training.

The proposed establishment of an independent road safety commissioner was described by Murphy as a “radical change”, adding: “But such is the crisis; radical change is required”.

Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney – who has responsibility for road safety – has previously expressed scepticism about the creation of such an office.

He told the Dáil last month that the Government’s road safety strategy “follows the internationally recognised Safe System approach, under which responsibility is shared across the relevant road safety bodies working in partnership”.

Asked about Canney’s resistance to the idea, Murphy said the recommendation to have a road safety commissioner reflected the evidence heard by the committee.

He said the committee would be engaging with Canney, as well as Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

A statement on behalf of Canney offered no indication of whether he will specifically reconsider the idea of a road safety commissioner.

It said he has followed the committee’s hearings and he welcomed the publication the report which he has received and will go through “in detail”.

The statement said many of the recommendations are already being actioned through legislation.