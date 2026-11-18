Jensen Huang, who has since stepped down as Nvidia chief executive, and his wife Lori attend a White House dinner in September. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

One of life’s enduring mysteries is why so many thoroughly unprepossessing men feel entitled to judge any woman’s appearance.

In 2015, Donald Trump – who rated women from one to 10 – shared his expert assessment of Carly Fiorina, a presidential primary opponent and former Hewlett Packard CEO. “Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” he said.

The mystery is not confined to old men who haven’t looked in a mirror for 20 years. Young Mark Zuckerberg hacked into Harvard’s dorm directories for photo IDs and loaded them on to Facemash, a Facebook precursor where users were invited to rate the women’s hotness. Asked much later whether Facebook began as a site to rank women, he said Facemash was just a “prank” website he made in college.

Yet, as 63-year-old Jensen Huang sinks Nvidia, the single most consequential company in the world economy, into jeopardy over a woman believed by US intelligence to be a Chinese spy, how do Facemash’s spiritual offspring react? By rating the looks of Huang’s 49-year-old Chinese lover, Alice Huang, against his wife, Lori.

There is something odd about Lori Huang. She looks about 64, which is her actual age. As if that weren’t odd enough, she wears spectacles to help her see; her hair is short, softly coloured and low-maintenance. She has failed to acquire improbably large breasts to squeeze into a toddler-sized vest and she smiles broadly like a normal woman. But the really sensational news is her face and neck appear to be untweaked.

Context is important here. Recent White House appearances have included visitors with radical facial work, mainly skin stretched taut over a cat-like cadaverous face and yanked-up eyebrows over startled eyes with pinned-back eyelids. It’s widely known as “Mar-a-Lago face”, Trump’s aesthetic ideal and the default setting for many White House regulars and Palm Beach aspirants, including men.

But it got fresh traction when businesswoman Susan Dell visited the Oval Office a few weeks ago with her husband Michael to discuss their enormous donation to a children’s investment programme. It sent the internet into a frenzy – not about the couple’s philanthropy, but over her “Mar-a-Lago” face.

There was a time when this kind of chatter would have been insensitive, but what’s new about such radical cosmetic procedures is that no one tries to hide them.

This is why Lori Huang has caused such bafflement. Jensen Huang owns 922 million Nvidia shares and both spouses are co-trustees of more than half. Why would a woman with limitless wealth and access not use it to buy a new face and body to please her husband? The fascinating implication is that if she had, the husband of 40 years might not be threatening the global economy and national security with what is allegedly more than one affair.

Instead she had the cheek to look her age; Susan Dell’s sin, according to the internet, may have been not knowing when to stop. Every woman who has entered politics or raised her head in public life is subject to the lose-lose rule. If Lori Huang had transformed herself into a busty siren, it is likely she would have been branded an embarrassing try-hard, haunted forever with cringy before and after pictures. Either way it seems that a man has affairs, but his wife gets the performance review.

Lori Huang was always a rebel, one of a handful of women studying engineering when she met her future husband. She was crucial to the start of his company. In Silicon Valley, both were known as gifted engineers and her salary was higher than his before she gave it up to raise their children. She gave him faith in himself when he had none; “every moment of Nvidia, she was there”, he told an interviewer, often speaking of her sacrifices.

But the web of deceit is vast and sticky.

Journalists combing through interviews are reminded that just a year ago Jensen Huang said US export controls meant “zero” legal access to the Chinese chip market, yet Reuters has uncovered more than $3.2 billion (€2.9 billion) of Chinese projects and equipment agreements allegedly built around restricted Nvidia hardware.

The reporting did not link these contracts to the allegations involving Alice Huang. Her firm Megaspeed, Nvidia’s Asia-Pacific partner, has denied illegally diverting Nvidia chips to China. But yesterday, the US departments of justice and commerce confirmed they had been jointly investigating Megaspeed since 2024, suspecting it of violating US export controls.

Jensen Huang, perhaps more than any other single person, made possible the age of artificial intelligence, as his biographer Stephen Witt put it recently in the New York Times. But Witt is clear that “his unravelling is not a technology story. It’s a timeless tale of masculine hubris, of a man undone by reckless, overconfidence. Some things never change”.

A second alleged relationship with a direct subordinate in the same company that employs his children was, according to sources who spoke to the New York Times, common knowledge – something Witt describes as a stunning and disrespectful display of arrogance. Why would Huang do such a thing, Witt asked a former employee. It got him high, was the answer – a narcissist’s high.

Still, by Monday 186,000 people – headed by Elon Musk, endorsed by Trump – had signed a “Stand with Jensen” petition calling for Nvidia’s board to reinstate him.

But from the groundlings’ viewpoint, Huang is looking less like a swashbuckling demigod than a man who forgot to look in the mirror.

Lori Huang has no such problems.