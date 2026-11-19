Half of all the earnings made in sectors dominated by multinationals were made by people earning over €120,000. Photograph: iStock

Where is the spending firepower in the Irish consumer economy?

Recent figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) give some fascinating insights, some of them a bit surprising, into the main factor determining this – how much people are paid and how this adds up at various income levels, in different types of jobs and between men and women.

The “compensation” figures in the study include wages, salaries, bonuses, benefits in kind and other payments, pensions and social insurance paid by employers and relate to 2025.

1. Where the spending power lies

Total compensation – or earnings from work – across the economy are €165 billion. After adjusting for inflation, this is up from €96 billion in 2011, reflecting real wage rises but also a much higher population.

Self-evidently, people with higher incomes have more disposable income after paying for necessities.

But with total consumer spending, it comes down to the numbers. With average full-time incomes from work at just over €50,000, the biggest earnings total comes from those in the middle ground.

And so those earning €40,000-€60,000 are the biggest group in terms of total compensation at just under €31 billion out of €165 billion – the total figure for compensation of employees in the entire economy.

Next come those earning €60,000-€80,000, who have total earnings from work of €24.5 billion. Interestingly, the small group earning €300,000 plus contribute more than €14 billion.

This shows two things. The first is the huge total spending power in the middle ground.If you are selling cars, for example, there is a market at the top end for the €60,000-plus model – but many more people looking for a new car in the €30,000-€40,000 range.

The second is that there is a lot of spending power at the top end. The combined total, counting all earners from €120,000 up, is more than €47 billion.

How AI is already transforming the travel industry Listen | 40:24

Further light is thrown on this by separate figures from the Revenue Commissioners. These are not directly comparable with the CSO data because they are based not on individual earnings but on “tax units”, which include individual earners but also married couples who are jointly assessed for tax. Also, it includes all income, not just that earned from work.

It shows that the 49,700 tax units estimated to earn more than €275,000 represent 1.4 per cent of the total but earn 13 per cent of the income and pay 27.4 per cent of all income tax and USC.

By contrast, there are 834,000 earners in the €40,000-€60,000 range, representing 23 per cent of the total and earning 22 per cent of the total income.

2. Who earns most?

The CSO data gives an interesting insight into who earns most. In terms of gender, men earn 58.1 per cent of total compensation in the economy, only fractionally lower than the 58.4 per cent figure for 2019.

The highest proportion of earnings for women was in the sector that includes public administration, education and health, where 64 per cent of the total wage bill goes to women.

As female participation in the labour force has risen a bit faster than male participation, a somewhat greater rise in total female earnings might have been expected.

[ Female participation in Irish workforce jumps 90% since 2000Opens in new window ]

The mix of full and part-time work could be a factor here. Also, some of the biggest wage growth has been in higher-tech sectors where men hold the bulk of the jobs. In the foreign-owned sectors, 67.5 per cent of total compensation to employees was paid to men, while in other sectors it was 56 per cent.

The figures also break down earnings by age, showing – not surprisingly – that those in their peak earnings years of 40-49 were the biggest recipients of compensation from 2019 to 2025, with the figure around 30 per cent of the total over the period.

In the multinational sector, the age profile is younger, and those in their thirties received around 31 per cent of total compensation, just behind the 33 per cent taken by those in their forties. They also had much fewer earners over the age of 60.

Across the economy, those aged 60 and over contributed the least to total compensation from 2019 to 2023, but the earnings of this group are rising sharply, from €5.4 billion in 2019 to €11.3 billion last year. This illustratesnew rules and norms that mean many more people over the age of 60 are staying in the workforce. Some also do so because of inadequate pension provision.

3. Multinational earnings

There is no doubt that multinational industry – and finance – is where a lot of the bigger money is earned in Ireland. In the €200,001–€300,000 band, 36.5 per cent of total compensation was paid to employees in sectors dominated by foreign-owned multinationals.

This is well above their employment share. Total earnings in sectors dominated by multinationals stood at €26.5 billion.

Put another way, half of all the earnings made in sectors dominated by multinationals were made by people earning more than €120,000. Across the economy in other sectors, this falls to less than a quarter.

[ How tech workers earning six-figure salaries are changing the Dublin housing marketOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, professional, administration and support services experienced the highest growth in the share of total compensation to employees since 1995, increasing from 4.7 per cent (€1.1 billion) in 1995 to 14.6 per cent (€24.1 billion) in 2025. This includes strong growth in legal and accounting firms, where big multinationals are key clients.

Source: CSO

4. Long-term trends

How have employee earnings kept up with economic growth over the years? Pretty well, according to the CSO, when they are measured as a percentage of modified gross national income – GNI* – the measure developed to remove the “noise” caused by multinational activity. This is probably the fairest measure.

On this basis, the figure has generally remained in the high 40 per cent over the years since 1970 and now stands at 47.5 per cent. The only time the figure went over 50 per cent was after the financial crash, when national income fell sharply, but incomes did not decline as much, on average.

When measured as a share of national income without the adjustment for multinational factors, the compensation share has fallen to below 40 per cent, highlighting, as the CSO says, the impact of Ireland’s globalised economy on economic data.

Much of this additional wealth disappears from Ireland as repatriated profits – though, of course, Ireland gets a slice of tax revenue as a result.