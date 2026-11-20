Last year, Roadstone Pension Fund put the property, which was converted into offices about 40 years ago, on the market with a guide price of €4.5 million

Developer Neil Collins’s Homeland Group has emerged as the buyer of Tramway House, the Dublin 6 office block currently used by Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit as its headquarters.

Following completion of the deal, Web Summit has confirmed it is now seeking a Dublin city centre office space.

Last year, Roadstone Pension Fund put the property, which was converted into offices about 40 years ago, on the market with a guide price of €4.5 million.

The Tramway House site, which includes a protected structure that once formed part of a tram depot, has been used by Cosgrave’s company Web Summit since late 2014.

A sales brochure for the site said it was held under a lease that was extended by 18 months from November 2024 to May 1st, 2026, at a rent of €220,000 annually.

It added there was a mutual break clause from November 1st, 2025, to May 1st, 2026.

Tramway Property Ventures Limited, a firm controlled by Collins, has been confirmed as the purchaser of the site in a planning application lodged by the firm seeking permission to redevelop the property into a residential project.

Collins has plans to develop 11 houses and two apartments on the 0.41-hectare site.

His firm has proposed demolition of some buildings on the land, but the protected structure known as Tramway House would be refurbished and converted into three houses.

Dublin City Council has asked Collins’s company for further information about its plans to develop the site and requested that he lodge new plans with some revisions.

It has questioned the developer’s plans to widen the entrance to the site from Dartry Road, raising concerns it could allow cars to turn in at speed, and cautioned the car parking layout must be reassessed.

The council added Collins must explain how historic steel rafters over the tram shed courtyards would be protected from the weather and maintained. Collins has six months to respond to issues raised by the council.

Last year, a spokesman for Web Summit said its tenancy would be unaffected by the sale of the property.

A spokesman told The Irish Times the company is now looking for new office accommodation.

“Web Summit is continuing to lease Tramway House while seeking a Dublin city centre office space, which reflects both our continuing growth and our global outlook,” he said.

Collins’s construction group Homeland has developed a number of high-end housing projects in south Dublin, Kerry and Limerick, including Berwick Pines near Leopardstown, south Dublin, in which homes were sold for up to €860,000.

It also developed Stanford Park, a Foxrock scheme where homes were priced between €1.1 million and €1.25 million.

In addition to planning records that show Tramway Property Ventures Limited is now the owner of the site, a Companies Registration Office filing said Collins’s firm has granted Sheoda Commercial Limited a debenture over Tramway House in December 2025.

Sheoda Commercial Limited is controlled by director John Godfrey, a Limerick businessman who owned A&C Bio Buffer, which was acquired by US group Aceto in 2021.

Godfrey is now chief executive of Bio Science Nutrition Ireland, a company involved in the manufacture of ingredients for the pharma sector.