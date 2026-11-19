“Who does she think she is?” and “He’s so full of himself” are phrases many of us have heard or thought when a colleague proposed a new idea or was promoted, or even when an energetic new hire arrived.

Confidence is not something that is always culturally valued. Using American-style language like “just believe in yourself” or “go for it” will rarely get you very far as a manager.

Leadership consultant Julie Smith agrees that this type of pep talk doesn’t work. There’s not a switch where you think “Oh, okay. I hadn’t thought about being confident. Maybe I’ll do that now.”

Coldly delivered praise or rigid “stiff upper lip” work practices encountered in some British companies might not fly here either. Our workplaces are flatter and managers are supposed to be fairly equal to staff, so sometimes confidence and hierarchy can feel threatening.

Individual and team confidence building needs to be done within our more collaborative, relationship-focused and egalitarian workplaces as we place a high value on personal rapport, empathy and informal teamwork in Ireland.

In her new book, Contagious Confidence, Smith argues that confidence is an important driver of team performance but most organisations have not yet learned how to use it properly, even though it can be particularly helpful for time-poor teams.

Smith says the leaders she coaches now – after working for decades herself in the corporate world – have workloads that keep growing without adequate support. “I don’t know any leaders or any organisations where it’s a viable option to just add more resources.”

That’s where contagious confidence comes in. “A team that has this sense of ‘we’ve got this’ is going to push harder, is going to be more ambitious, is going to be more resilient than an equally capable team that doubts itself.”

How can you inject that kind of confidence into your own team?

Begin with yourself. Every leader is already spreading belief or doubt, whether they mean to or not, says Smith. A manager who has a loud inner critic, or a tendency for perfectionism, sets their team up for failure.

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“There’s an unsaid feeling that they’re always going to be disappointed because nobody can meet their impossible standards. People pick up on that; it leaks out whether you want it to or not” she says.

The inner critic and the begrudger are close relations. Some of us still battle programming from our childhood, such as an avoidance of “getting notions” or a propensity for giving someone a backhanded compliment instead of real praise. This does not serve us well in the modern workplace.

Humble confidence

So what kind of confidence works in a culture that distrusts show-offs?

Not the loud, domineering kind and definitely not the slightly performative version. Smith prefers humble confidence which she defines as an alignment or match between how you see yourself and the reality of your skills and abilities. “I could have called that grounded confidence, but I think actually the idea of humility is quite important.”

We all have unlimited potential and acknowledging a strength is a statement of truth, not boasting. Her mantra is “I am good enough and I can be better.” That’s a version of confidence that a “no notions” culture can accept too, because it is never complete.

Leaders can build that kind of confidence less by cheerleading the team than by stepping back. Smith recommends giving people space, stretching them just a little bit further than they think they are ready for, and staying alongside them, like a good coach, as they try something new. That gives them not only new skills but unexpected proof points about themselves.

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Paul Campbell, a retired senior vice-president of supply chain for PepsiCo Europe, learned this in Cork. In the book, he recalls how he spent the first part of his 28-year career in the UK, rising to vice-president responsible for 10 sites and 2,000 employees.

“I was convinced that the way to lead was to cajole people; to put my arm around them, look over their shoulder, tell them what was wrong, and give them the right answer.”

Then he moved to PepsiCo’s global concentrate business in Cork, where the manufacturing process was very different. He couldn’t show anyone what to do because he didn’t know how to do anyone’s job there. Instead, he started asking questions.

“It started with me being curious as to what they were doing. I would ask ‘what’s the problem?’ I realised that my questions were enabling people to figure things out for themselves. And it was transformational.” The change stuck. Campbell permanently set aside his helpful-expert version of leadership and used a coaching style instead.

He’s not alone in finding it hard, though. When leaders rate themselves against common leadership beliefs or behaviours and compare the results, they’ll often find that “listening more than talking” is their lowest-rated item every time, both by the leaders themselves and by their teams.

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Stepping back can feel risky when you think you’re paid to know all the answers. Let’s say a manager has been coaching and investing in “Susan” and then she’s suddenly more engaged, confident and full of ideas. The manager now feels threatened, and Susan’s long-serving colleague, “John”, starts to act up.

Smith says the worst response is to act on that initial feeling. “If I just act on the threat then maybe I stop empowering her or I step in and do the work because that’s one way of me easing my discomfort.”

Ask yourself instead: “How can I ensure that my confidence doesn’t automatically sap somebody else’s, that it cultivates their confidence rather than the opposite?”

Nor should the manager in this scenario referee by playing mum or dad with work siblings who are squabbling.

“Think instead: how do I equip these two individuals with the skills to navigate that conflict, that discomfort, for themselves?” That means separating task conflict from relationship conflict, and building enough trust that John can celebrate Susan’s success rather than slip into a feeling of “I’m now less than her.”

Coaching John might include one pointed question: “What are they doing versus what are you doing to yourself?”

All of this takes time, which managers just don’t have. It’s not easy but Smith has seen a contagious confidence approach pay back – and give back – time and time again. Belief-building leadership like this ultimately frees up hours of managers’ time because team members are empowered to think and make decisions for themselves.

Building confidence: top tips

Start with yourself. Notice your inner critic and your perfectionism before your team does. Stretch and support. Give people a task just beyond their comfort zone, then stay alongside them. Success gives them new evidence of what they can do. Ask before you tell. In your next one-to-one, aim to listen more than you talk, and let people find their own answers. Don’t be the referee. Name the difference between task conflict and relationship conflict, and help colleagues work it out between themselves. Borrow the mantra: “We are good enough and we can be better.” That’s a belief everyone can sign up to.

Margaret E Ward is chief executive of Clear Eye, a leadership consultancy. margaret@cleareye.ie