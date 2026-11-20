The site, located near Sallins railway station, is based in an established residential area linked to Naas town centre. Photograph: Evara

Home-builder Evara has agreed a deal worth up to an estimated €66.5 million to acquire a 38-hectare (95-acre) site in Kildare that has the potential to deliver around 1,000 new homes.

The agreement for the Naas site is the latest in a number of large deals it has struck this year for land banks in the Greater Dublin Area, which have increased its total pipeline to 8,000 homes.

Earlier this year, Evara agreed terms to buy two sites in Ratoath, Co Meath, and Newbridge, Co Kildare, which have the potential for a combined 2,000 homes.

The site, located near Sallins railway station, is based in an established residential area linked to Naas town centre.

The lands are currently owned by Millennium Falcon Limited, a firm led by directors Owen Curtin, who sold medical device distributor Healthcare 21 for €245 million in 2021, and car dealer Raymond Conlan.

Evara did not disclose a price it has agreed to pay for the lands, which are located close to Pfizer, Diageo, Kerry Group and Amazon operations in the area.

The Irish Times understands zoned residential land in the area is valued at between €600,000 and €700,000 per acre, which would value the site acquired by Evara at between €57 million and €66.5 million.

Evara said the agreement for the site is conditional on Kildare County Council finalising plans for the proposed Naas Northwest Quadrant master plan, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

Evara chief executive Michael Hynes told The Irish Times the site represented a “strategically important acquisition” for the company.

“Naas is an exceptionally attractive location for residential development, offering strong employment opportunities, excellent connectivity to Dublin, superb amenities and a quality of life that continues to attract people to the town.

“The scale of the site, together with its location within the proposed Naas Northwest Quadrant, gives us an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the area’s future growth and the delivery of a new residential neighbourhood.”

Evara, Ireland’s largest privately owned residential developer, completed close to 1,000 homes last year across projects in Portmarnock in north Dublin, Adamstown, Clonburris and Saggart in west Dublin, Kilternan and Cherrywood in south Dublin.

Last year, the home builder doubled revenues as filings for 10 of its entities showed they reported combined turnover of €256 million, compared with €126 million the previous year.

Evara was formerly called Quintain until it rebranded in 2025. The new identity for the company came after Texas-based investment fund TPG Real Estate completed a €200 million purchase of a majority stake in the housing developer.

Following the investment by the Texas fund in 2024, Hynes said Evara planned to expand its housing output to 1,500 homes a year.

Hynes told The Irish Times the firm is on track to deliver around 1,350 homes this year and is still “actively exploring opportunities to develop residential land at scale across Ireland”.

“We want to hear from landowners who are looking to bring forward development, and we have the expertise, capital and delivery capability to work with them, including through the planning process where lands are not yet zoned for housing,” he said.