The Central Bank's director of financial stability, Mark Cassidy, speaking at a media briefing on the publication of the regulator's semiannual financial stability review. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Central Bank of Ireland officials warned on Thursday that an “acute” risk of a slump in artificial intelligence-related (AI) stocks poses a threat to multinational tech investment and tax revenue in the Republic.

It came on the day of the flotation of Anthropic, the San Francisco-based AI group behind the Claude chatbot, after its record-shattering $107.3 billion initial public offering (IPO) and private stock placement. Trading on the grey market indicated that the stock was on track to open higher on its debut on the Nasdaq. The IPO valued the company at about $1.5 trillion (€1.36 billion).

“A shock to AI valuations or a shock to AI companies’ investment plans could simultaneously reduce MNE (multinational enterprise) investment, corporation tax revenues, and private wealth, while also weakening growth and employment,” said Mark Cassidy, director of financial stability, as the bank published its semi-annual financial stability review.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf also highlighted that “stretched valuations alongside increased concentration of global portfolios in a small number of AI-related stocks are leading to acute repricing risks” in the stock market.

Investments by AI hyperscalers including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and Oracle are driving global economic growth and are being fuelled increasingly by debt, amid a sharp drop in free cash flows from the sector – at a time when global interest rates are rising. Complex and circular funding structures, where the likes of Nvidia provide funding to start-ups which go on to use some of the money to buy its AI computer chips, known as graphics processing units (GPUs).

“Any slowdown in AI investment or expected profits could lead to a repricing in financial markets and a reduction in economic growth and resilience,” the Central Bank report said.

Makhlouf added: “Investors already appear to be questioning whether AI investment can generate sufficiently strong returns. And the cost of insuring AI-related debt has also increased recently.”

Central Bank officials say that the Republic is particularly exposed, given the heavy reliance on Big Tech groups in the State for corporation tax and direct and indirect employment.

Anthropic’s IPO is a crucial test of investor appetite for the technology sector, after Nvidia tumbled this month following the exit of co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive and as concerns mount about the pace of the AI buildout.

Shares of companies that went public on US exchanges this year have fallen a weighted average of about 4 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index has fallen by 12 per cent from an all-time high reached in early October.

The financial stability review said that global financial risks generally remain high due to increasing AI-driven debt financing, rising sovereign risk, ongoing geopolitical tensions and elevated cybersecurity risks.

The potential for one shock to trigger and amplify other risks at the same time also remains high, it added.

The outlook for inflation continues to be shaped by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Energy prices are the main driver of euro area inflation, with volatility in oil and gas prices likely continuing into 2027, it added.

Makhlouf signalled that he currently expects the European Central Bank governing council, of which he is a member, to increase its main rates in December for a third time this year.

“But let’s wait and see what the evidence tells us over the next few weeks,” he said, referring to a raft of economic data that is due to be released before the rates decision on December 17th.