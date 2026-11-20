Gerard Casey, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, said 2025 brought strong market returns for its clients

Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland said its revenues dipped 4 per cent last year to €59.4 million as it exited a “non-core” offering to clients.

It is understood this relates to a decision last year to exit so-called structured products, an investment area that typically offers exposure to stocks, bonds and other securities that have an element of capital protection but often do not allow investors to benefit fully from positive performance in the underlying assets.

The firm, led by chief executive Gerard Casey, detailed revenues from a number of Irish units, including its key wealth management and corporate finance subsidiaries, in a statement.

Its wealth management business saw assets under management increase by 11 per cent to €10.3 billion, driven by rising asset valuations and inflows of money from clients, leaving it as the number-four wealth-management firm in the country, behind Davy, Goodbody and Irish Life’s Unio unit.

The wealth business serves private clients, corporates, institutions, credit unions and charities.

Cantor Fitzgerald has been operating in Ireland for more than three decades and has more than 200 employees across offices in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Casey said 2025 was “a year of strong market returns for our clients as we implemented a range of new initiatives to help them to continue to achieve their investment goals”.

The investment firm is on track to relocate its Dublin headquarters from St Stephen’s Green to nearby South Frederick Street.

The company signed a long-term lease this year for all five floors of Bindery House, an office building developed by Hope Street Property, which is owned by John Mulryan, son of Ballymore founder Seán Mulryan.

Casey said the opening of the new headquarters “will be an important milestone for colleagues and clients alike, and a clear statement of our continued commitment to the Irish market”.

Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland set up a new investment banking business in Germany in March, having established a regulated branch there in 2025 as part of an expansion of its institutional equities activities in Europe.

The largest company within the Irish business, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland Limited, reported a pretax profit of €8.36 million last year, down from €12.6 million in 2024, driven by a decline in dividend income from subsidiaries even as its turnover rose.

Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland decided over summer to quit as a primary dealer of Irish Government bonds and to wind down its debt desk as it sought to prioritise its wealth and investment business.