Bawag’s shares have surged more than 50 per cent over the past 12 months, putting the Austrian group among Europe’s top-performing bank stocks, as it pursued and ultimately won the hand of PTSB.

The High Court is expected to rule on Friday on whether the €1.62 billion takeover can proceed. The deal won the backing of more than 91 per cent of shareholders at a meeting in July, despite objections over its valuation – at a 20 per cent discount to reported net assets – and calls for a separate vote of minority investors on a deal largely carried by the Government’s 57.5 per cent stake.

Judge Michael Quinn, overseeing the sale process under a scheme of arrangement that requires court approval, has also had to contend with last-minute efforts by a corporate advisory firm cofounded by Mark Duffy, former chief executive of the now-defunct Bank of Scotland (Ireland), to assemble a rival bid.

PTSB’s lawyers told the court late last month that Duffy’s effort was laden with “speculation and conditionality galore”. Sources told The Irish Times last week that the mystery firm he has courted as a lead potential backer was New York-based Fortress Investment Group and that the discussions have only been “very high-level” and “exploratory”.

Against this backdrop, Bawag chief executive Anas Abuzaakouk told analysts on a call last month that the group has spent the last number of months communicating with regulators, the PTSB board and leadership team, and many other stakeholders, as it prepares a “smooth and seamless integration” while “rising above the noise”.

[ Has Mark Duffy left it too late to spoil the PTSB party?Opens in new window ]

He has pledged to unveil revised midterm targets alongside Bawag’s full-year results in February, confident that the PTSB deal will be secured by then.

There is a widespread expectation that the court will support the deal.

So what would Bawag’s arrival mean for PTSB employees, customers and rivals in a market where previous foreign-owned retail banks, mostly drawn in during the Celtic Tiger boom, have all since exited?

And can it transform PTSB into a credible challenger to AIB and Bank of Ireland? Bear in mind that it has a €30.6 billion balance sheet, barely one-fifth the size of its nearest rival, and a loan book 93 per cent concentrated in mortgages.

Bawag chief executive Anas Abuzaakouk said the group is a planning ‘smooth and seamless integration’. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“I think it gives PTSB a stronger opportunity to establish itself as a genuine third force in Irish banking, but it will take time,” says Denis McGoldrick, an analyst with stockbroker Goodbody, which is owned by AIB.

“PTSB already has an established retail franchise, but Bawag brings greater scale, a broader product set and considerable experience in operating and growing banking businesses across European markets. The key question will be how successfully Bawag can use those capabilities to broaden PTSB’s offering beyond its traditional strengths, while remaining competitive in core areas such as mortgages and deposits,” McGoldrick says.

Bawag said in a transaction agreement document, published shortly after the deal was agreed in April, that it plans to carry out a “detailed review” of product lines it has on offer in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, with a view to rolling them out in Ireland.

This will include household energy-efficiency loans, small-business and self-employed banking products, investment brokerage services, and financing of residential and commercial real estate development and investment, according to the document.

Abuzaakouk also spoke earlier this year about potentially “interesting opportunities” for PTSB in public-sector lending and corporate lending.

Banking industry sources and analysts also say that Bawag will have to find ways to increase its non-interest income, which made up just 9 per cent of total revenue in the first half of this year. That compares with 18 per cent at AIB, 21 per cent at Bank of Ireland, and, according to European Central Bank data, an average of 25 per cent across euro zone retail lenders.

There is widespread agreement that the initial priority will be to tackle PTSB’s bloated cost base.

Bawag could axe swathes of contractors, consultants and outsourced work at PTSB. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

A subscale business – despite PTSB increasing its balance sheet by 50 per cent between 2022 and 2023 by purchasing Ulster Bank loans – and relatively high running costs left the bank with a cost-to-income ratio of 71 per cent in the first half of this year. AIB and Bank of Ireland reported ratios of 44 per cent and 51 per cent respectively for the same period. Bawag – which has spent the past decade transforming itself from a branch-heavy lender into a digital-first, technology-led bank – had a ratio of under 32 per cent.

PTSB cut the size of its workforce by 11 per cent to 2,987 in the 18 months to June, and the bank’s income per employee is on track to amount to about €235,000 this year, according to consensus forecasts. But that is about 65 per cent below Bawag’s own ratio.

Sources familiar with Bawag’s initial thinking on how it would approach PTSB’s costs have previously said that the Vienna-based group sees an easy win to save millions by axing swathes of contractors, consultants and outsourced work, taking it back in-house.

It’s got form. There were 256 non-employees working in the offices of Dutch lender Knab when Bawag acquired it at the end of 2024. By the end of last year, the number had fallen to 56. Bawag inherited 95 non-employees working on-site at Barclays’s German consumer finance business when it bought that business in February 2025. By the end of the year, the business – since rebranded as Easybank Germany – had no non-employees.

The Austrian group is widely expected to follow a reduction in PTSB’s non-staff numbers with a voluntary redundancy scheme within the first 12 months of the takeover.

Bawag went through a painful restructuring after its own rescue acquisition by US investment group Cerberus in 2006. Photograph: Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bawag executives have yet to comment on this, other than to say that the bank would “engage constructively with employee representatives” and follow consultation obligations on “any organisational changes”.

“Bawag is a [profit and dividends] return machine because of its ultra-thin cost base,” says John Cronin, managing director of Seapoint Insights, an independent research consultancy focusing on financial services. “PTSB could have the lowest cost-income ratio among the Irish banks within a few years.”

“It’ll force others to sharpen their pencils. Bank of Ireland and AIB are going to be more focused on costs as a result. It’ll not necessarily be good for staff. But it will force them to be more efficient, which may bring long-term [product] price benefits for customers,” Cronin adds.

Bawag has promised in the transaction agreement that for at least two years after the deal is completed, it will keep PTSB’s headquarters in Dublin as well as a “meaningful branch footprint across Ireland to continue to provide bricks-and-mortar banking services to the Irish customers of PTSB, including access to cash, in line with applicable regulation”.

[ ECB grants regulatory approval for Bawag PTSB takeoverOpens in new window ]

Abuzaakouk said earlier this year that he sees the branch network – comprising 98 locations, including 25 acquired from Ulster Bank in 2023 – as “a real asset”, but one that would probably evolve from being transactions-based towards advice, as has been the case with Bawag in Austria over the past 10 years.

While the Austrian bank went through a painful restructuring in the decade following its own rescue acquisition by US investment group Cerberus in 2006, it was only at the end of that period that it really tackled its then network of more than 400 branches, including outlets run under a joint venture with Austria Post at the time. Its Austrian outlets now number fewer than 70.

PTSB chair Julie O'Neill and chief executive Eamonn Crowley. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Irish access-to-cash rules, introduced late last year to preserve ATM and cash-service provision at 2022 levels, complicate the picture in this State. Branch closures by Permanent TSB could shift more of the responsibility for maintaining access to cash on to AIB and Bank of Ireland, potentially creating a last-man-standing dynamic in which the two larger lenders bear a disproportionate share of the burden in affected locations.

Bawag sees the PTSB deal boosting its earnings per share (EPS) by 20 per cent within three years of going through. That is without even factoring in potential income growth.

A big play over the medium term will be to increase PTSB’s commercial lending portfolio, according to analysts and industry sources.

On becoming PTSB’s group chief executive in 2020, Eamonn Crowley set out to increase its business lending. Although he subsequently seized an opportunity to buy a small business portfolio and asset finance business from Ulster Bank as it retreated from the market, its commercial lending and finance leases and hire purchase books amounted to just €1.08 billion, or less than 5 per cent of total loans.

“PTSB has been making inroads into SME lending for some time. Bawag gives them further firepower to go after that sector,” says Kian Caulwell, head of financial services consulting at Forvis Mazars in Ireland.

Bawag executives have spoken of a particular initial opportunity in invoice factoring – where lenders buy unpaid customer invoices from businesses at a discount to improve their cash flow – as well as leasing.

[ Why are the chief executives of Ireland’s big banks so coy about their strong growth?Opens in new window ]

Looking at the Austrian group’s loan portfolio provides some useful clues. SME lending, leasing and factoring finance represented a relatively small share, at less than 6 per cent of total loans at the end of 2025, excluding overdrafts and credit cards. Corporate lending accounted for a further 5 per cent, while commercial real estate – predominantly focused on residential property – and public sector lending each represented more than 11 per cent of the portfolio.

Bawag also has a much larger exposure to personal loans – at more than 10 per cent of its total – than PTSB’s 3.2 per cent at the end of June. And that was after PTSB grew this part of the book by €107 million, or 18 per cent, in the first half of this year on the back of a relaunch and overhaul of its online offering in late 2025.

Market observers believe Bawag is unlikely to instigate a pricing war in Ireland, either on deposits or loans. The group’s chief financial officer, Enver Sirucic, told analysts last month that Bawag had been prepared to accept deposit outflows in Germany this year rather than compete in a market he described as “overpriced”. The bank has similarly retreated from a competitive segment of the Austrian public-sector deposit market this year, he said.

On the lending front, the group has consistently pitched itself to investors as being “disciplined” on pricing, particularly in mortgages, and unwilling to chase volumes at the expense of margins over the long term.

PTSB, mainly due to its high running costs and capital constraints, has had less scope to spend on technology than AIB and Bank of Ireland, even in relative terms, since the financial crash. Bawag, where technology investment has accounted for 26-28 per cent of total spend in the past two years, said earlier this year that it sees “significant opportunities” to invest in IT at PTSB, enhancing its digital offering, customer engagement and product innovation.

Observers point to wealth management as a clear gap in PTSB’s business that Bawag will need to address. The opportunity is particularly pressing given that Bank of Ireland and AIB have both significantly expanded their wealth management capabilities this decade by reacquiring their former stockbroking businesses, Davy and Goodbody, respectively.

The case for PTSB to strengthen its offering – currently centred on being a tied agent for Irish Life products – is underscored by the Government’s plans to introduce tax-efficient personal investment accounts aimed at encouraging greater participation in investing.

[ PTSB’s support for 88-year-old widow leaves family unimpressedOpens in new window ]

“PTSB’s business model is extremely biased towards interest income. This needs correction. Wealth is an obvious area to develop,” says Cronin.

Banking industry sources say that Bawag may have to acquire a wealth platform in Ireland to get started.

McGoldrick says PTSB, under its new owners, will have no choice but to find a way of getting involved in the personal investment accounts scheme.

“With the maximum annual contribution set at €12,000, the scheme appears designed to appeal to the mass-affluent market rather than simply high-net-worth investors, which means it should be relevant to a meaningful proportion of PTSB’s retail customer base,” he says.

“If investment accounts gain traction and PTSB does not offer one, it risks seeing deposits migrate to competitors that can offer customers both traditional savings and investment products. Bawag’s ownership potentially makes it easier for PTSB to address that gap, either by developing its own proposition or partnering with an existing investment provider.”

Bawag executives declined, through a spokeswoman, to be interviewed this week about the group’s plans for Ireland.

“PTSB is not going to become a major third force overnight. It has some way to go,” says an Irish banking executive. “But it’s got a much better shot under Bawag than if it were taken over by a private equity firm with an eye from the outset on an eventual exit.”