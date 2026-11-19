'We might ask whether Greta Thunberg's primary interest is activism itself, rather than any dominant cause – an activist first, concerned citizen next.' Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

Greta Thunberg was just 15 when she walked out of school to protest the Swedish government. Could it not see the climate catastrophe just around the corner? No, it was up to Greta – a precocious Cassandra type – to alert the world to the full scale of the incoming crisis. Soon, she had started a global movement. Children everywhere were playing truant, demanding better environmental standards from their own governments. It was 2018, and Fridays For Future was founded.

Less than a year later, and the gloomy climate activist addressed the World Economic Forum at Davos in her famous “Our house is on fire” speech. “Solving the climate crisis is the greatest and most complex challenge that Homo sapiens have ever faced,” she said. “The main solution, however, is so simple that even a small child can understand it. We have to stop our emissions of greenhouse gases.” In late 2019 she stood defiant and still frightfully young on the cover of Time Magazine, as its Person of the Year.

Liberal media has always been too credulous of this ghoulish doom-mongering, perhaps mistaking it for rhetorical seriousness. An easy thing to do – Vogue made her a cover star as well. But Thunberg – now 23 – has other concerns. She is now, of course, more often found in a Keffiyeh and would likely boycott anything as, erm, “globalist” as the World Economic Forum. She joined the Madleen Flotilla with other Palestine activists attempting to deliver food to Gaza last year.

I remember when she said solving the climate crisis was the “greatest” challenge humans had ever faced. Not any more, apparently. Last week, an old clip surfaced online of a moment in a documentary when Thunberg was seen on camera in fits of laughter when she learned that Fridays for Future – the climate protest group she founded – was still protesting. “Really, they still do that?” she said before laughing again. I half expected her to add the word “idiots!“.

In a later statement, she explained that Fridays for Future were performing a demonstration in a “white middle-class area” while she, meanwhile, would be blocking a weapons manufacturer. The protest, she went on, was by the “very same” German climate movement who “distanced themselves” from her over Palestine.

Thunberg does not need anyone’s permission to change the object of her activism. And I assume she is earnest in her belief that Palestine has overtaken the climate crisis as the “greatest” and most existential question of the age. But we might ask whether her primary interest is activism itself, rather than any dominant cause – an activist first, concerned citizen next. Or in other words, Greta Thunberg is an ideologue in search of an ideology. It was once climate, now Palestine – next up, AI?

But it is also true that she has become the face of the omnicause – a coinage by English writer Mary Harrington. The idea, as Thunberg articulated in a social media post, is that the distinctions between issues (climate, Palestine, policing, racial justice, gender parity) have collapsed into one another and it is incumbent on the activist to speak for all injustices.

To that effect, Thunberg may defend her recent turn: actually, her environmental movement founded as a 15-year-old was always about overthrowing capitalism, and . . . imperialism? Under these new shibboleths, the single cause party is the enemy of justice, and as such, in Britain, the Greens are now as focused on the nature of Zionism as they are on building energy resilience.

You could say that this is natural – no societal bug exists in isolation. The sensible version of that would read: welfare dependency and youth unemployment are non-separable issues and must be considered in tandem. But it can also lead the activist to places like this: “There can be no queer liberation without Palestinian liberation. There can be no trans freedom without racial justice.” Or, as one Cornell University student told the New York Times in 2024: “Climate justice is an everyone issue. It affects every dimension of identity, because it’s rooted in the same struggles of imperialism, capitalism – things like that.”

It’s the same thing that has happened in France, with protests that started with students nominally frustrated at the country’s education infrastructure. Now, it is about Palestine, police violence (more fashionable back in 2020) and a sharp but directionless contempt for la republique. Maybe the source of the unrest on the streets – anger at complicated timetables, cold classrooms – was cover for something else all along. Or perhaps their anger is just as mutable as Greta’s despair. If she is an ideologue in search of an ideology, these are revolutionaries looking for a cause. And any cause might do.

It is something about the soul of the activist, or the revolutionary – you don’t really find ones with a cynical or disinterested streak. They are definitionally zealots and romantics, admirable in many senses. And there is nothing wrong with caring about climate, Palestine, imperialism, police, whatever else. I just wonder if a little cool-headed moderation might help their cause, omni or not. Well, pity the activism activists. It’s just not in their nature.