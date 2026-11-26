With a blizzard of Black Friday deals swirling across the country, it can be hard to establish what makes sense and what’s just nonsense.

“Up to 50 per cent off” is a claim routinely made by retailers, hotels, airlines and all the rest. While it’s undoubtedly true – there are legal implications for anyone caught lying – the “up to” can often be expected to do a lot of the heavy lifting, with few of the products on offer carrying that level of discount.

“Limited-time offer” and “last chance to buy” are other phrases that are ever-present as retailers try to apply pressure on people to purchase. But consumers would do well to look at everything they are told this week with a degree of scepticism.

Take Tommy Hilfiger. Over the weekend it was promising those on its mailing list up to 30 per cent off and warning that the deal would expire by midnight on Sunday.

And it did.

But by Monday morning that offer had improved to “up to 40 per cent off”, which might have left those foolish enough to buy on Sunday evening feeling a little miffed at having lost the game of retail chicken.

Harvey Norman always goes big on Black Friday and one thing it has done to assuage the concerns of its customers is a price promise to refund the difference if it lowers the price on any of its Black Friday deals before December 2nd.

That might give its customers some comfort, but what about its deals?

This week it is selling a Samsung A11+ tablet with a 128g memory for €199 compared to what it said was a normal price of €329.

That sounds impressive, but is it exclusive? No. An almost identical offer is available on the Samsung website and in Arnotts, Brown Thomas and a range of other Irish websites.

Another apparently good deal on the Harvey Norman website – at least when it comes to the scale of the discount – is the Hisense 3S washing machine, which is wifi enabled and can handle 8kg of laundry. It was priced at €449 but is €299 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale.

A discount of €140 certainly represents good value for money and a washing machine for less than €300 is not too shabby.

We looked further and did find a number of other retailers matching that price but also found some selling it for a good deal more. Currys, for example, had it priced at €369 as part of its Black Friday sale and said it was marked down from a previous high of €399.99.

Apple’s website is not discounting products but is offering gift cards of “up to” €240 to those who buy an eligible product.

That “up to” is worth a closer look.

A gift card of €20 is available to those who buy its AirPods at a cost of €169.99, rising to €40 for those who buy an iPhone 17e for €879, and €60 for an iPhone 17, which costs €1,129. The full €240 gift card is only offered to those who buy one of its high-end 16-inch MacBook Pros, which come with a price tag of around €3,500.

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Like many retail chains, Decathlon is promising up to 50 per cent off, but some of the deals are far more modest. It is selling a Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS watch for €128 compared to a normal price of €130 – which amounts to 1 per cent off, the smallest discount we were able to find.

Currys is promising up to 30 per cent off on thousands of products but we were able to find an even bigger discount with a HP OmniBook 3 16-inch laptop on offer for €569, down from, Currys said, €1,139, a saving of €570 or 50 per cent.

We did see the same machine selling for broadly similar prices elsewhere, although some retailers were selling it for a couple of hundred euro more, making this a deal to consider for those in the market for a laptop. The Curry’s discount on an iPhone 17 is a considerably more modest €10, incidentally.

Travel companies and airlines have gone big on their Black Friday sales. The Eurocamp people are offering up to 30 per cent off on next year’s camping holidays, while Click&Go says people who book this week can save up to €500.

Aer Lingus is offering flights from Ireland to the US for €199 – although that is an each-way price and it promises a return transatlantic journey for €398.

We had a look at flights to JFK and Boston on some dates early in the new year -both midweek and weekend – and the cheapest return fares were around €440, not including extras.

The five-star Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin 4 is offering an overnight in a junior suite for €395. Were we to book a night in a junior suite this coming Friday it would cost us €678, while a Friday night in the middle of April is available for €430, suggesting a discount of about 8 per cent.

One option that is more transparent is in the voucher business. The Cliff House Hotel in Co Waterford and Wineport Lodge in Co Westmeath, for example, are offering 10 per cent off their gift vouchers this week, a saving that is as quantifiable as it is clear – as long as the voucher is used, of course.