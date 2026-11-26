A deed of family arrangement must be completed within two years of their father’s death and before the grant of probate is extracted. Photograph: iStock

Q: A reader and his two siblings are to inherit their father’s home and savings in equal shares; he has told them so. But with their father, who is experiencing dementia, now in a nursing home, the siblings are worried about the house being empty. Could they rent it out?

The siblings are in agreement with a brother’s plan to move into the house when he retires and their father has died. He would buy out the other two. But could the brother move in now, settling up with his siblings later from the proceeds of the will?

“If this person was in my consultation room, the very first priority is to go home and find the insurance policy,” says Andrea Clarke, principal solicitor at Coyne Solicitors.

“If the property isn’t insured and it burns down, there is no asset,” says Clarke.

The insurer will need to be informed that the house is unoccupied.

The reader’s father was an organised man. As well as sharing his will with his children, he registered an enduring power of attorney (EPA). The reader is the trusted person he appointed to make decisions on his behalf.

This EPA is now being enacted, the reader says. But the EPA alone may not give his son the power to rent out the property or allow his brother to move in.

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“Your obligation first and foremost is to carry out the father’s wishes in his will and under the EPA,” says Clarke.

The primary concern should be their father’s care now.

“There is no entitlement for the children to have the house until the father passes away.

“You can’t make decisions in relation to the house or give it to a brother unless the EPA explicitly permits that,” says Clarke.

The reader may need to get court approval to move forward, says Clarke.

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If the court did allow the property to be transferred to the brother, capital acquisitions tax (CAT) and capital gains tax would all have to be dealt with now, she says.

Revenue won’t wait until the father dies to be paid the tax.

If the father is availing of the Fair Deal scheme, where his income and assets contribute to paying for his nursing home, the HSE will have a say too, says Clarke.

The HSE might be quite happy for it to be rented, maximising their return. New rules, however, mean tenancies now run in rolling six-year cycles. A tenancy can only be ended mid-cycle on very limited grounds.

“The death of their father would not be a reason to terminate a lease mid-cycle,” says Clarke. This means the siblings may not get vacant possession of the house when they want it.

Renting it on Airbnb, if the EPA and local planning rules allow it, would be more flexible, but it would entail work.

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Another option is to rent the house to the brother, but it would have to be at market rent, says Clarke.

Alternatively, the brother could move into the house under a “caretaker’s agreement”, effectively providing a service to the family by occupying the property, says Clarke.

This would have to be carefully drafted so as not be interpreted as a tenancy that could cause problems if the siblings were to fall out.

The caretaker’s agreement would need to address any EPA or court requirements. The HSE, however, may not want someone living in the property for free when renting it would generate income.

If the brother does move under a caretaker’s agreement, he could then seek dwelling house relief – this would allow him to inherit the house tax-free, without using up his tax-free CAT threshold, says Clarke.

He would need to live in the house as his main residence for the three years immediately before his father’s death and have no beneficial interest in another property, and he must live in the house for six years after he has inherited it, to claim the relief.

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“The father could die sooner, he might not get that three-year period,” says Clarke.

If the family does go this route, then when their father dies, they could complete a “deed of family arrangement”, she says.

This isn’t about the siblings changing the will, but changing how the assets are distributed.

“The will says everything gets divided between the three of them, but all the beneficiaries could agree that one brother gets the house and the other two get the money,” says Clarke.

A deed of family arrangement must be completed within two years of their father’s death and before the grant of probate is extracted.

If there isn’t enough money in the estate for everyone to get an equal share, they could agree to an equalisation payment to square things up.

As his father’s personal representative, the reader could alternatively distribute the assets “in specie”, under the rules of appropriation.

Just like the deed of family arrangement, this is not a free hand to rewrite the will, but he could give the house to the brother with the bank savings going to himself and his sister, so long as this is consistent with the beneficiaries rights under the will, says Clarke.

An equalisation payment may need to be made here too.

“Making a really well written caretaker’s agreement allowing the brother to go into the property now and taking the subsequent steps could potentially be the most tax-efficient thing for them to do,” says Clarke.

So, the brother would sell his own house and move into the father’s house. Qualifying for dwelling house relief will depend on his father living for three years.

After their father’s death, the siblings can do a deed of family arrangement, or the reader could distribute the estate assets in specie, appropriating the house to the brother, with equalisation payments, as necessary.

The name of the reader who submitted the question is not being published to protect the identities of those involved. Please send your legal queries to Joanne Hunt, Ask the Lawyer, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to joanne.hunt@irishtimes.com with a contact phone number. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice.