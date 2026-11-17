Irish consumers appear to be falling out of love with Black Friday, with fewer than one in four people trusting the discounts they are promised.

New research from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) also suggests that the money people say they are likely to spend is falling dramatically, while almost one in five admit to drinking and shopping and making perhaps unwise decisions as a result.

The CCPC study found that only 23 per cent of Irish shoppers think retailers’ promises of big discounts can be believed, the lowest level recorded since the commission started tracking attitudes to Black Friday in 2022.

The national survey of 1,028 consumers also found that the average expected spend has fallen to €307 compared with €431 in 2024, with 47 per cent of consumers telling researchers that the cost of living has made them less likely to shop in Black Friday sales.

All told, 73 per cent of those polled said they did not trust that discounts are accurate, compared with 61 per cent when the survey began in 2022, while 80 per cent said they would carry out their own research to check on the accuracy of retailers’ promises before spending any money.

New laws against misleading discounts were introduced in 2022 and since then, the CCPC has successfully prosecuted several high-profile traders including Brown Thomas Arnotts, Boots, DID Electrical and Lifestyle Sports.

Men are likely to spend more than women, with the research suggesting they would spend €356 compared with the €269 likely to be spent by women. By contrast, 38 per cent of women said they were likely to purchase something during the sales compared with 31 per cent of men.

“Consumers no longer trust that Black Friday sales are an opportunity to save money and they are becoming much savvier about sales,” said the CCPC’s communications director Aoibhín de Búrca. “We’ve seen a noticeable decline in trust in discounts over the past five years; traders have some work to do to win back the trust of consumers.”

She added that the survey results show that many consumers are “shopping carefully, conscious of getting value for money and using their consumer rights to navigate high costs. They’re checking return policies, shopping within the EU, and showing a healthy degree of scepticism around flashy discount claims.”

The survey shows people are increasingly shopping exclusively online, while the number who have shopped online while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is close to 20 per cent. It also found that half admitted they regretted an impulse buy made during the sales.

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More than half of shoppers report they will shop exclusively online, an increase of 13 per cent since 2024. A further 92 per cent of those planning to shop online in the sales intend to buy from traders based in Ireland.

“The good news for those who shop online and later regret their purchase is that as long as you’re buying from within the EU, you have 14 days to change your mind – and you’re entitled to a full refund if you do,” de Búrca said.

“Buying from Ireland or elsewhere in the EU means your consumer rights are stronger, plus you’ll avoid the new EU customs charge and union handling fee. Always check where your bargains are being shipped from; if it’s not clear, that’s a red flag.”