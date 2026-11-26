Barclays revealed in August 2023 that it was weighing moving its fledgling EU headquarters from Ireland to France. Photograph: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Barclays’s plan to move its EU hub from Dublin to Paris moved up a gear this week.

The UK banking group has merged its Irish unit, Barclays Bank Ireland, with a French subsidiary, Barclays ADF, and the enlarged company has been converted into a Societas Europaea, a type of public limited-liability company that can be easily moved from one EU state to another, and renamed as Barclays Europe SE.

The unit now plans to apply to the Irish Companies Registration Office for the transfer of its office to Paris. The move remains subject to various approvals, including the European Central Bank, but is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

Barclays revealed in August 2023 that it was weighing moving its fledgling EU headquarters from Ireland to France, less than five years after it chose the Irish capital as its European hub as a result of Brexit. The Irish unit is the fourth-largest bank in the State by assets, at €132.4 billion as of the end of last year.

Its Paris office, however, has increasingly become a trading centre for the unit. Sources had said earlier this year that the relocation would have a “minimal impact” on jobs in Dublin.

The company had more than doubled its workforce in the Republic to about 350 in the wake of the UK deciding to exit the European Union. Barclays and Bank of America were the only major international banks to choose Dublin as their main banking hub in the union following the vote. Citigroup had already established its EU base in the State six months before the Brexit referendum.

It is unclear what effect an announcement by the UK group in October that it plans to cut about 5,000 staff, or more than 5 per cent of its workforce, might have on Irish roles. A spokesman declined to comment.

There may, however, be some grounds for optimism in Dublin. With the bulk of the planned reductions expected to target support functions, the Irish operation could be less exposed than other locations.

Unlike many international banks with a presence in the capital, Barclays has relatively few support functions in Ireland, with its local business focused primarily on corporate, private and investment banking.