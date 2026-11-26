It is usually cheaper for a business to conduct customer transactions via a screen. This is why I had to use an iPad to order a salad for lunch yesterday at a chain restaurant. In New York last week, I checked into a hotel using some kind of tablet, and pulled down the window blinds using an app. At JFK airport, I used a QR code to buy a chicken sandwich.

This depersonalisation of the public realm – hastened but not started by Covid – is a perfectly well documented phenomenon. In 2019 the New York Times published a prescient piece: Human Contact is Now a Luxury Good. In it, Nellie Bowles reported that as the lower and middle classes in the United States had to cede more and more of their lives to the screen, the nation’s richest were paying to be absolved of them. Something was flipping: a screen-free education was becoming a status symbol; the elite could flaunt their wealth by not replying to emails for days at a time. They could afford to not have an iPhone.

I am thinking about this now in part because I am still depressed about ordering a salad from an iPad. But mostly because of Phoebe Bridgers – a depressive pop star with a catalogue of albums about death and sexual grooming – who played two gigs in Dublin on Monday and Tuesday night. The conceit (or gimmick) of her latest album tour is that the audience have to sacrifice their phones to attend. Phones are locked away in pouches and her performance must be observed and analysed in the flesh, in the moment and with use of visual and aural senses. Another turning point: most concerts for the past decade have been experienced through a camera lens.

There is no evidence that Bridgers has sacrificed any potential earnings with the stunt – the tour is sold out and I have even heard from more than one attendee that it is a pretty good show, possibly even better for being screen-free. This is important: what Nellie Bowles identified as an elite pursuit in 2019 has trickled down to the level of popular opinion in 2026. In other words: the desire for an analogue existence is mainstream now, even – no, especially – among the kids.

We talk so often about the corruption of the adolescent mind – they do all their school work on laptops, now they use AI to write their essays, they sit inside all day and scroll away their IQ points, they are sacrificing their own corporeality for a life spent watching TikTok. Fine – this kind of moral condescension is satisfying, and blaming the youth for making all the wrong decisions is hardly a new instinct. But it misses an important point: what if they didn’t want their lives to look like this any more? Once you step back from finger wagging, you might notice that something entirely different is happening.

[ Phoebe Bridgers at 3Arena review: A night without phones is the gig of the yearOpens in new window ]

As I was thinking about Phoebe Bridgers, and my iPad salad, I went to meet an academic for another story I am working on. She was in London from the US, where she teaches at an elite east coast institution. I am worried about the state of the academy, I tell her – having been convinced by what the journalist James Marriott calls the “post-literacy crisis”. Students can’t read any more, they can’t parse long sentences or interpret Dickens, they can’t write without heavy reliance on ChatGPT and this is the fault of iPhones and smooth, glossy screens. By the end of my rant I was wide-eyed and twitchy.

She told me that yes, this is all concerning and not at all made up. But there is evidence of a shift occurring too – a slight but detectable desire in students to return to pen and paper and to avoid relying on ChatGPT to summarise books and structure essays. Meanwhile at my alma mater I have heard that my old faculty has moved back to in person and hand written exams – a centuries long tradition that looked to be lost as a byproduct of the pandemic. There is some kind of societal self-correction happening – but you may miss it as it is drowned out by all the howls of despair.

I don’t want to overstate my case – the revolution will not be won by Phoebe Bridgers and it is not students at elite universities who have the most to lose in a screen-dominated world. But this pushback was always going to happen – and it was always going to come from the generation who have sacrificed the majority of their lives to scrolling. The phone-free life used to be limited to the richest. Soon it will be a way for teenagers to flaunt cultural status. Phoebe Bridgers is a rare and genuine tastemaker. And look at what she says – phones? They’re just uncool now.