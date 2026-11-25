We had reached a dramatic moment, one where you could have reached out and plucked the tension in the air like a string. The striking performance of Julius Caesar Remixed, a play within a play set in a tough London school, was hurtling towards its inevitable, tragic denouement. We, the audience, were all-in. Then we heard the crunch.

The young teenage boy sitting directly behind us was loudly devouring a packet of crisps, his eyes wide at the onstage tension, his hand rising and falling in rhythm as he fed his face seemingly without thinking. You could have heard this boy munching from outer space. He had no idea, so enraptured was he in the play.

It was Saturday night and we were in the intimate Omnibus Theatre beside Clapham Old Town. My companion and I caught each other’s eyes and, at first, we rolled them, before smiling at the obliviousness of this kid’s vibe. If the audience had gone all-in on this Shakespearean remake, he was leading the charge. I began to admire his moxie.

I am not much of a theatre buff and, I’d be prepared to wager, neither was this teenager. Yet here we were, thrown together in this quirky little performance space watching a captivating play inspired by the dramatic world’s ultimate stabbing, in a part of south London that, although now somewhat gentrified, still has more than its fair share of knife crime.

What had brought this streetwise kid, aged no more than 13 or 14, to spend his Saturday night watching a Shakespearean tragedy?

The play was by Intermission Youth, a theatre group and charity whose artistic director is Darren Raymond, a former prisoner from Hackney who turned to drama while inside in 2004. He turned his life around through acting. He joined Intermission at its birth in 2008.

Since then it has worked with more than 8,000 young Londoners from difficult or disadvantaged backgrounds – Intermission prefers to call them “underserved”. Most of the young people it works with are, like the crisp-munching world champion doing his thing behind us, from black ethnic backgrounds.

The first lead role Raymond played after prison was the titular one in Shakespeare’s Othello.

“Someone, like him, who was vulnerable, isolated, who needed to belong, to find out who he was. Someone who was black,” says Intermission.

Julius Caesar Remixed is about a London school where tensions arise following the death of a popular student in a tragic incident. Rivalries emerge among the students, who are also, led by their teacher, preparing a performance of Julius Caesar. The cast on Saturday were all from Intermission’s youth training scheme.

Keziah Addo (centre) who appears in Julius Caesar Remixed at Omnibus Theatre, London. Photograph: Lidia Crisafulli

Elijah Akintayo and Nathan Morgan in Julius Caesar Remixed at the Omnibus Theatre, London. Photograph: Lidia Crisafulli

In Julius Caesar Remixed, the emerging conflicts between the students begin to mirror the famous play, as the script deftly weaves London urban patter with Shakespearean speech. It isn’t much of a spoiler to reveal that the bard’s 430-year-old play ends in Brutus and Cassius stabbing Caesar to death. Raymond’s play modernises the tale.

The mother of the Cassius-inspired character in the play is a drug addict.

The Brutus character also comes from a troubled home life. “When I act the way I act, don’t snap, because where does that teaching come from?” he says.

We learn his father served eight years inside with his uncle for drugs offences.

“Yeah, they’re both big in the ends as far as reputation goes, which is why, I suppose, I have more allies than foes.”

Last week, London’s Metropolitan Police ran Operation Sceptre, a blitz – of the publicity variety as much as the policing – on knife crime.

There were 266 arrests. Following one man’s detention, two properties were searched and 175 flick knives were found. Officers also targeted the seizure of so-called “zombie knives”, terrifyingly large serrated blades often used in London attacks.

There is intense media focus on London knife crime, although the Met reports that overall incidents last year fell by 8 per cent. Robberies involving knives fell 17 per cent, the force says. Yet stabbings are still common including in south London, within walking distance of Clapham’s Omnibus Theatre, and my London home.

Abdulkadir Mahamed (22) was stabbed to death one night in July during a large street fight outside a nightspot near Clapham High Street, about 700 metres from the Omnibus. Three men have been charged in connection with his murder.

A 20-year-old survived an attack outside the local KFC in May, after which four teenagers were arrested. On the far side of the theatre, nearer to Lavender Hill, 19-year-old Rinneau Perrineau was stabbed to death a year ago in a row outside a local shop.

Back at the Omnibus on Saturday, I looked at the young, enthusiastic faces of these freshly-minted actors as they put on a play about knife crime among student characters who were themselves in a play about the most infamous stabbing in ancient history.

I looked around at the faces in the audience. Later, I would look online at the faces of Perrineau and some of the many other tragic victims of knife crime in London.

Afterwards, I thought again of the face of the young kid absolutely loving his crisps, glued to the action on a stage in a theatre a short walk from where real-life drama and tragedy had so recently unfolded.

I realised how much of a small, important victory it was for Intermission that he was there at all, and I found myself just as grateful for it.