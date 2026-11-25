Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be the new host of BBC’s Top Gear.

The 60-year-old restaurateur, known for shows including Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, is stepping out of the kitchen and into the driver’s seat.

Ramsay was among the stars tipped to host the hit motoring programme, after the BBC announced in summer that it would be returning to screens.

The broadcaster has said Ramsay’s co-presenting team will be announced in due course.

The show was most recently hosted by Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, but has been on hiatus since Flintoff was seriously injured during filming in December 2022. The former cricketer was taken to hospital with facial and rib injuries following the crash at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, when he was driving a Morgan Super 3.

In a statement, Ramsay said: “My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing.

“That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motorsport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering.

“At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos.

“That’s the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences.

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can’t wait to get started.”

Ramsay owns an extensive collection of cars that includes multiple Aston Martins and Ferraris, as well as a Porsche, Land Rover and McLaren Senna.

He has also appeared on Top Gear several times, including in the first series of the reboot in 2002.

The BBC has promised the new series will feature “epic adventures, daring tests and spectacular stunts”, bringing fans the “stories, machines and mayhem” they love.

Filming will take place across the UK, including at the show’s Dunsfold Aerodrome base, and around the world in 2027.