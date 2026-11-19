US president Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen. Video: Denis Staunton / Zara Morgan

Long before Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen on Thursday, the event was being compared to the Yalta conference in 1945 when the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union carved up the postwar world. So it was no surprise when a reporter at Putin’s press conference after the trilateral meeting asked him about the comparison.

“What was bad about the Yalta conference? It formalised the victory over the Nazis. Would it not be right to formalise the victory over neo-Nazis?” he replied.

“In Yalta, nobody was splitting the world. I’d like to emphasise that for everybody to understand: there was no division of the world.”

The most famous photograph from Yalta showed the three leaders sitting alongside one another, with Franklin D Roosevelt in the middle, his coat draped over his shoulders, flanked by Winston Churchill in a great coat and Joseph Stalin in military uniform complete with cap.

The enduring image from Shenzhen will be of the three leaders sitting metres apart from one another around a vast, circular table with a pink flower arrangement in the middle of it.

Winston Churchill of the United Kingdom, Franklin D Roosevelt of the US and Joseph Stalin of the Soviet Union at the Crimean resort of Yalta in February 1945. Photograph: US National Archives via The New York Times

Xi sat beneath an enormous Chinese landscape painting, with Putin and Trump on either side of him, appearing almost to cling to the edges of the table.

The painting was a classical shanshui (mountain and water) composition with the mountains representing stability, pine trees suggesting longevity and the Great Wall symbolising national strength.

The meeting lasted just 90 minutes and produced a short, four-point statement they called a declaration towards peace.

It committed them to reforming the United Nations, starting a dialogue on nuclear disarmament, increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products and curbing the power of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

President Xi Jinping of China speaking during a trilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

“The three heads of state recognised that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of state officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction,” they said.

Putin is subject to an arrest warrant from the court for alleged war crimes and China has long cited the principle of state consent to justify its rejection of a ruling on maritime territory by a court of arbitration it is not a party to. For his part, Trump is engaged in a campaign to destroy the ICC and has subjected the court and its officers to sanctions.

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“I’ll be suggesting ways to protect our nations’ sovereignty from rogue globalist organisations such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control, which I believe we all agree has really strayed far beyond its jurisdiction,” Trump said at the start of Thursday’s meeting.

There was little of the detailed diplomatic preparation that is usual in advance of a high-level summit and the three leaders made clear that what was most important was that it was happening at all.

Xi said history showed that good relations between the major powers made the world a safer place while confrontation plunged it into chaos.

“Humanity is a global village. We prosper and suffer together as a single whole, sharing the same fate. In this global village, major powers bear a special responsibility. Good-neighbourly relations between global powers are not merely one option among many; they are the only viable choice,” he said.

Trump made perhaps the most persuasive argument for the meeting, contrasting his approach with that of predecessors who he claimed avoided talking to their adversaries.

“No problems were ever solved under the old school refusing to talk about them. So, no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech,” he said.

“Together, we are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues, most of them everybody in this room knows, and hopefully to create a better future for all of us.”

Putin said on Thursday that 'we will not be negotiating' any partial ceasefire with Ukraine after Kyiv’s attacks this week on the only bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

After the meeting, Trump went straight to the airport to fly home and Xi returned to the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation summit to meet some of the other leaders attending.

Putin held a press conference, making no effort to conceal his delight at being at the top table with Trump and Xi.

“Nobody knows what will happen next. But I would very much like this to have a continuation,” he said.