British prime minister Andy Burnham is facing a backlash for inviting social media influencers to Downing Street after one of a group attending an event posted a clip of himself miming to a viral song with explicit lyrics outside No 10.

Downing Street said it was right that Max Balegde had taken down a TikTok post of him mouthing the words “bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets” after attending an event at the prime minister’s residence.

Balegde was given the invitation as part of Burnham’s efforts to engage with online celebrities. Bomboclaat is a Jamaican profanity referring to a menstrual cloth.

After criticism from Kemi Badenoch, Nigel Farage and others, the prime minister’s spokesperson said the post was not acceptable.

Max Balegde removed a TikTok post of himself miming along to explicit lyrics outside No 10 after criticism. Photograph: Max Balegde/UNPIXS

“It is right the creator took down that content,” he said. “It’s clearly not acceptable and that is reflected by the fact that it has been taken down. Content creators are obviously responsible for what they choose to post.”

He said it was right that the PM listened to social media content creators who “reach millions of people who don’t get their news from traditional media”.

Content creators were invited to a No 10 reception on November 9th and videos from the evening have subsequently emerged online.

Another showed Luke Hamnett recreating Hugh Grant’s prime ministerial dance from the film Love Actually inside No 10.

The Conservatives have accused Burnham of turning No 10 into a joke and said he should not have allowed Downing Street to be “degraded”.

Influencer Luke Hamnett posted a video recreating Hugh Grant’s prime ministerial dance from the film Love, Actually. Photograph: @Livelaughlukepod

Badenoch said: “I do think Andy Burnham should apologise for the way he is using No 10 as his personal studio to carry out these silly TikToks.” She said the videos would be seen by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, meaning the UK’s adversaries would “see that our prime minister is not a serious man and they will think we are not a serious country”.

In a reference to Balegde’s video, she said: “I think it is a disgrace that No 10 – that door which is a symbol of British democracy, power and authority in the world, dignity, that’s where we receive people like President Zelenskyy, showing them that they have the support of people in this country – is being degraded in this way.”

Farage criticised the use of the Downing Street door as puerile and demeaning but said he would not ban influencers from No 10.

“I wouldn’t let them behave quite the way that it happened,” he said. “It showed a slight lack of respect for the place and for the office and was really very inappropriate indeed.”

Asked whether No 10 officials were involved in filming the footage, given all visitors have to surrender their devices before going in, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “Downing Street staff were present at the reception, as they would be at any reception,” but they added: “In terms of the filming of individual creator content, that would be for the individual content creator to be responsible for … not for Downing Street staff to do”.

He defended the decision to hold the reception, arguing that the influencers attending had a combined audience of more than 470 million. He also said Burnham “absolutely respects” the history of his residence.

“The prime minister has immense respect for No 10 Downing Street, but he also understands that there are millions of people now who don’t get their news information from traditional media and they get their information from a variety of different channels. And he’s determined to reach people where they are,” the spokesperson said. - Guardian