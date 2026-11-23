Democrat Chuck Hubbard’s victory in North Carolina gives the Democrats 258 of the 435 seats in the lower chamber with four races yet to be called. Photograph: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Democrats will begin the new Congress with the largest majority in the House of Representatives this century after flipping another conservative seat on Sunday.

Democrat Chuck Hubbard’s victory in North Carolina, which was called by the Associated Press on Sunday afternoon, gives the Democrats 258 of the 435 seats in the lower chamber with four races yet to be called. It is the largest majority for any party since Bill Clinton was elected president in 1992.

Democrats have already signalled they intend to use their newfound power to address the affordability crisis and open wide-ranging investigations into what they allege is rampant corruption and abuse of authority by US president Donald Trump and his associates.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who will become speaker of the House in January, said on CBS on Sunday that Democrats would hold accountable anyone who is found to have “been stealing from the American people, screwing over the American people or short-changing the American people”.

Trump has dismissed corruption allegations as politically motivated and is taking pre-emptive steps to foil forthcoming investigations.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks to reporters in Washington. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/New York Times

On Friday, the president issued an executive order seeking to limit the information that Congress can obtain from the White House, federal agencies and federal contractors. The order asserts that lawmakers cannot seek information “without a valid legislative purpose that does not intrude on core Executive functions”.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

“Trump is scrambling to cover up all of the corruption, the kickbacks, the bribery, the insider influence,” Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who will lead the House judiciary committee, told CNN on Sunday.

The executive order has “all the force of an inter-office memo” and “doesn’t mean anything in terms of federal law”, he added.

“We are charged by the Constitution to conduct oversight in order to ferret out all of the corruption and the bribery and the sweetheart contracts. And we’re going to do that,” Raskin said.

On November 3rd, Democrats seized control of both the House and Senate in a sweeping electoral repudiation of Trump and the soaring prices that have resulted from his war with Iran.

Democratic lawmakers have since released a list of investigative priorities in a bid to make up for two years in which Republican congressional leaders have been generally unwilling to challenge the president. Cabinet officials are likely to be called to testify, including defence secretary Pete Hegseth.

“There needs to be some accountability for this botched conflict,” Democratic senator Mark Kelly told the Financial Times, referring to the Iran war.

Was the goal “to bomb as much stuff as possible, to kill as many Iranians as possible?”, asked Kelly, a retired Navy pilot who represents Arizona and sits on both the Senate armed services and intelligence committees.

“I want to see the target list. I want to know who made these decisions ... I would like to get to the bottom of who decided to expend tens of billions of dollars of munitions when you didn’t even have a well-defined strategic goal,” he added.

Richard Blumenthal, the Democratic senator from Connecticut who is expected to oversee investigations under the Senate’s homeland security and government affairs committee, said he had a long list of issues he wanted to examine.

“Crypto corruption. World Liberty Financial’s acceptance of hundreds of millions of dollars from the UAE,” he added, referring to the crypto company co-founded by the Trump and Witkoff families.

“The Tether stablecoin,” he said was also on his list, referring to another company that has ties to Trump associates.

“Who controls [SpaceX’s] Starshield and what kind of arrangements there are there. Of course, the donations to [Trump’s] ballroom and what kind of pay-to-play may have been involved there,” he added.

Recent revelations that US intelligence uncovered an affair between former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy, potentially providing China illicit access to the United States’ most sensitive computer chips, have spurred bipartisan calls for congressional inquiries.

“This whole Nvidia scandal we’re seeing right now, in my opinion, would have ended past presidential administrations,” said Cory Booker, Democratic senator from New Jersey.

One senior Republican lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak candidly about his party and the Trump administration, said that while he had seen no evidence of corruption, Democrats “might stumble into something weird”.

“And if they do, then it’s a game-changer.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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