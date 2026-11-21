An Italian journalist colleague and I are strolling down one of Marylebone’s finest streets on our way to meet exiled Russian dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky. A bespectacled man in a blazer with his head down steams past us in the other direction.

The two of us share a momentary quizzical glance before looking back over our shoulders at the man, who disappears off down the street.

“Wasn’t that Khodorkovsky?” the Italian says, his tone elevated in surprise.

I am less sure. Russian president Vladimir Putin’s notorious intolerance for guff may be reflected in the rate of lethal accidents that befall impudent former oligarchs. So surely the former oil tycoon and one-time resident of a Siberia prison, Khodorkovsky, would only go outside with a phalanx of security. The Marylebone man in the blazer is on his own.

“Probably just a lookalike off to grab coffee and a sandwich,” I say, only half joking.

We’re early so we circle the block. As we near Khodorkovsky’s elegant town house office, the man in the blazer arrives back up the street. It is definitely Khodorkovsky. He bears a Pret coffee in one hand and a sandwich bag in the other.

Bemused as hell, we intercept him. He politely leads us to his front door, which he pops open using nifty biometric security technology. The staff inside seem just as bemused as us at our premature entry in the tow of their boss, who leads us to a reception room.

His assistant kindly offers us coffee from a machine on the counter. The Italian and I are more puzzled than ever, as we watch Khodorkovsky sip the Pret brew while we sip his.

The former oligarch, who racked up a $15 billion fortune as a shareholder in oil company Yukos, has lived in exile in London since 2013 when he was released after serving more than eight years in a Russian prison.

Former Yukos oil company head Mikhail Khodorkovsky stands in the defendant’s box in a Moscow court, on September 9th, 2004. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP/Getty Images

A court there convicted him for fraud in a trial that his supporters, and many neutral observers, said was a politically motivated stitch-up. Much of his fortune was confiscated. Yet the scar on Khodorkovsky’s face from a blade-slashing in prison points to what else he might have lost.

In exile, Khodorkovsky has remained a staunch opponent of the Putin regime, advocating instead for democracy and justice in Russia.

A small handful of foreign correspondents have gathered with Khodorkovsky in his Marylebone town house – all dark wood and moody interiors – to discuss with him his latest warnings about Putin.

We meet two days before Thursday’s summit in Shenzhen between Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US president Donald Trump. It is also two days before Putin cancels mooted peace talks involving Ukraine, after its forces blew up the Kerch bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Khodorkovsky, speaking mostly through a translator but occasionally in decent English, wants to emphasise what he believes the West “gets wrong” about Putin.

“The feeling persists [in Europe], and this feeling is quite strange to me, that an agreement with Putin can still be reached,” says a sceptical Khodorkovsky, translated by the Russian woman sitting beside him.

He interjects himself in English: “Not without Europe showing power, real power.”

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

He addresses the “hybrid war” including acts of sabotage in several Ukraine-supporting European states that it is suspected has been launched by Putin to send a message of intimidation. Khodorkovsky criticises what he sees as the weakness of the typical “firm protests” that emanate from the nations affected.

He likens Putin to a “thug” who you might meet down a back alley. The thug slaps you in the face, and then threatens to do it again unless you give him your valuables.

“Will you be firmly protesting or will you be slapping him back? The West assumes that there is a world policeman somewhere, so just protests loudly about it. But no police is ever coming. It’s just you and the thug. So either you give him everything you have, or you have to slap back,” says Khodorkovsky.

“It has to be conveyed in words first: ‘If you do this to us, then this is what we will do to you.’ [But] a response to force can only be force.”

Russia has the world’s biggest stock of nuclear weapons and one of its most belligerent leaders. Is Khodorkovsky really advocating that the West should resort to using hard military force against Russia?

What could European governments inside the Nato military alliance do instead? Help Ukraine with its suspected sabotage efforts, such as car bombings targeting military generals, inside Russia?

“We know Ukraine is taking very strong actions inside Russia. I don’t know how involved western governments are in this. But they could be involved, or they could not be involved. This is a topic that should be discussed when we discuss hybrid war.”

Mikhail Khodorkovsky: 'The West assumes that there is a world policeman somewhere, so just protests loudly about it. But no police is ever coming.' Photograph; Michele Tantussi/AFP/Getty Images

A Ukrainian Antonov cargo airplane in Leipzig was the apparent target of an armed drone earlier this year. Photograph: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

In August, an explosive-laden drone was defused at Leipzig Airport in Germany after a faulty detonator meant it failed to blow up near a Ukrainian cargo plane. The Germans accused Russia’s military intelligence, the GRU, of launching a hybrid attack.

The Leipzig incident was a miraculous near miss that could have cost lives. Khodorkovsky says he thinks the “red line” for European countries in Nato could be a hybrid attack with a high amount of civilian casualties.

“Putin believes the West is weak. It is, but not as much as he imagines. Leipzig brought us to the brink of the red line. It is the same with some of the explosions we have seen in European factories,” he says.

Khodorkovsky believes that if there is a mass casualty event involving European civilians, public opinion in Europe would quickly harden against Russia and demand a tough response.

“But Putin doesn’t understand that. It might come as a surprise to him when the West takes very firm action as a response.”

Khodorkovsky fears that a double “misunderstanding” – the West believing in firm protests that only embolden Russia, while Putin not realising the West has a red line – “might lead us into a war without expecting it”.

“Putin believes that if he kills a few civilians in Europe they will just get scared. But I believe if, God forbid, it happened, Europe would be very angry and be ready to do much more than what it does now.”

Khodorkovsky calls for governments in Europe to designate the GRU, which is believed to organise most Russian hybrid attacks on foreign soil, as a terrorist organisation “with all the consequences that emerge from this” such as the freezing of its financial assets.

“Also tell the FSB (Russia’s spy agency): ‘Don’t use your spies for sabotage.’”

As for the meeting between Xi and Putin in China, Khodorkovsky claims the Russian president and his closest allies are bigoted about their Chinese partners, believing them to be inferior.

“Putin is a substantial asset for Xi himself. That is a personal diplomatic success for Xi, and inside his politburo, that is an asset. At the same time, Putin and his entourage are racist. For them, the Chinese have never been people on an equal footing with themselves.”

Vladimir Putin with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Yet if China stopped supplying Russia’s forces in Ukraine, he says, it would “kill” Putin’s war machine in 12 months.

As for Trump, Khodorkovsky believes that Putin sees the US president as a “sort of winning lottery ticket” that gives him free rein.

Meanwhile, whenever Putin’s time is up, Khodorkovsky hopes that Russia can be ruled through its parliament by a coalition of political parties, instead of a new president.

“I don’t want to see somebody else take over [because] that means for Russia the next Putin.”