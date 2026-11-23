British prime minister Andy Burnham struck agreements at last week’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

British prime minister Andy Burnham has said he will ignore former prime ministers who have urged him not to reignite the Brexit debate.

Burnham said he would dismiss the advice of former leaders including Rishi Sunak and Theresa May who “put us here in the first place”.

He told broadcasters: “I’m not sure they’re the people I’ll be listening to here because they left Britain with a bad Brexit deal.

“They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal that they did.

“I’m not a prime minister that’s going to be stuck in the past. I want to lead Britain forward to a more hopeful future, get the economy growing again, get cost of living down for people, lower energy bills.

“All of these things can be achieved by a more positive, constructive relationship with the European Union.

“I believe it will be better for Britain to take this path, and I won’t be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place.”

Burnham said the deal he struck with the European Union will “lift the pressure off the weekly shop”.

The British prime minister struck agreements at last week’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme, which he will also tout in a statement to MPs in the House of Commons later on Monday.

Visiting a Morrisons regional distribution centre in Sittingbourne, Kent, Burnham said: “We’re here at Morrisons, and they have told me that the deal will lift the pressure off the weekly shop.

“They’ve just shown me a stack of paperwork which they have to fill in when they export from here to their store in Gibraltar.

“If you remove that paperwork, that red tape, you can lower the cost, and they say it will lower the pressure on the weekly shop.

“This deal is not about rejoining. That that’s not what’s on the table here.

“It’s just a better, practical working relationship with the European Union.” – PA