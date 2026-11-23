Authorities responded to an emergency incident during a concert by rapper Don Toliver at Co-op Live in Manchester on Sunday night. Photograph: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Thousands of people were ‌evacuated from US rapper Don Toliver’s concert in Manchester ‌on Sunday night after reports an “unknown substance” had been ​released, British police said.

Earlier, the UK’s North West Ambulance Service said the substance was “believed to be tear gas” ​and was understood to have been released towards the ⁠end of the show.

The ​audience of more than 12,000 people was escorted from the concert ⁠at the ​Co-op Live arena, Greater ​Manchester Police said in a statement.

One ‌person was taken to ​hospital after the incident while several people ⁠were being assessed ⁠at ​the venue, police said.

Police said they were alerted to the incident shortly after 10pm.

The statement did not identify the substance, with police saying they would work ‌to identify ⁠what it was.

The North West Ambulance Service said its clinicians assessed ‌more than 50 people at the site, with ​some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms

“Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution and one patient has been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment,” it said in a statement.

“We deployed several emergency crews, including our hazardous area response team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene.

“Anyone at tonight’s event who has since noticed side effects or become ill should seek medical advice.”

Greater Manchester police assistant chief constable Steph Parker said more than 12,000 people had been safely evacuated from the arena.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” she said in a statement.

“Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.

“We understand the concern that this incident will have raised – particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night – and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it.

“There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home.”

She continued: “Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to co-ordinate a safe response.

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about.”

Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

“Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester police to identify the cause and action appropriately,” the statement said.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from Greater Manchester police.”

Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour.

He is scheduled to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Monday and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday.

The Co-op Live arena is scheduled to host US singer Phoebe Bridgers on Thursday. – Reuters/PA

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