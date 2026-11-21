Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the June 2024 US presidential election campaign debate, screened at The Angelika Film Center in Dallas. Photograph: Desiree Rios/The New York Times

As they navigate their ninth decade on Earth, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the 46th and 47th presidents of the United States, and 1940s kids both, have responded to posterity anxiety in different ways.

Trump has become increasingly preoccupied with leaving a physical imprint to mark his decade in Washington, holding regular unasked-for press events to give the nation updates on the ballroom, the White House helipad and his planned memorial arch, which would, if ever constructed, overshadow the memorial to Abraham Lincoln.

Biden has taken to the page to set the record straight on his four years in office. If one thing could burst the swell of newfound optimism within the Democratic Party following its historic and revitalising success in the midterm elections, it’s the scratchy if well-intentioned voice of its former president returning and asking Americans to examine, through his eyes, the old triumphs, accomplishments and slights of his presidency.

He also revisits the mad summer of 2024 as he sets out his version of the calamitous few weeks when – he makes clear- he was forced out of the presidential race by some of his dearest political friends.

Former US president Joe Biden's memoir Promise Me, America in a Washington book store. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

The timing of the release of Promise Me, America – a follow-up to his memoir Promise Me, Dad – requires would-be readers to drag themselves back to a time that many would rather forget.

[ US presidential debate – a dismal choiceOpens in new window ]

Biden left the White House just short of two years ago. Both he and his administration have been constantly savaged and blamed by Trump for everything from inflation to the Ukraine war, with the current president gleefully and maliciously questioning his predecessor’s mental capacity at every turn.

The 2024 election result had such a catastrophic effect on Democratic Party morale – and finances – that party leaders had neither the energy nor, perhaps, the inclination to defend their former boss as they got to grips with the new dispensation.

Biden launches into a trenchant if sometimes leaden defence of a presidency which, he reminds us, he inherited when the US – and the world – was reeling from the pandemic and the economy was on the floor. He introduced vital stimulus and relief packages, and was widely praised for rebooting the domestic engine, with record monthly jobs increases and vital bipartisan legislation. All of this was achieved in the first two years of his presidency, when Trump was exiled in Mar-a-Lago and presumed to be finished.

Former US president Joe Biden in Dublin earlier this month when his son Hunter Biden received an award from the TCD Historical Society. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

With that economic recovery, though, came the escalating inflation and cost-of-living crisis that Trump would use to launch his crusading bid for a return presidency. Biden’s public pronouncements on inflation were limited to a few cheery warnings to the corporations about price gouging. But the truth was that the administration did not realise how much economic pain the electorate was experiencing until it was too late.

Meanwhile, protests over Israel’s response to the October 7th atrocity were breaking out on college campuses and streets across America. Biden’s pandering to Binyamin Netanyahu, as the bombing campaign in Gaza drew international condemnation, had begun to overshadow his domestic accomplishments even before he left office.

His reflections on the actions of Israel’s prime minister throughout 2024 were bound to be the most heavily scrutinised paragraphs in the book. In keeping with the prevailing theme, Biden can admit no wrong on his own part and his acknowledgment of the horrors visited on Palestinian civilians is watery, at best.

[ From the archive: Biden is keeping Netanyahu in power – and doing great damage in the processOpens in new window ]

“I will never regret standing by Israel in the wake of October 7. It was the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. And I will never agree with those who say we should stop supplying Israel with the weapons they need to defend and protect themselves. But too many innocent Palestinians were killed. Too much pain was inflicted on people with no connection to Hamas. Too little food and water and medicine and fuel got into Gaza for too long. And I carry that with me. It was a tragedy. A tragedy that worsened under a new administration.”

His recollection of the nightmarish public collapse against Trump in their only debate, in Atlanta in late June 2024, is coloured by pride and the stubborn insistence that he might have won a second term – had he been permitted to go ahead. Separate visits by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer made it clear to him that he no longer had the support of congressional Democrats: the most senior figures in the party had lost faith in him.

“The day after the Nato summit, I headed to Detroit,” he recalls.

“The reaction I got there was even more enthusiastic than the one I had gotten in Raleigh the day after the debate. The crowd’s message in Raleigh had been ‘We love you, Joe!’ Their message in Detroit was ‘Don’t you quit!’ There was a yawning gap between what I was seeing with Democratic voters and what I was hearing from the Democratic leadership in Washington.”

On it goes, a wilful and myopic reading of a recent history that few people wish to revisit. Biden, who has never lost the archetypal image of himself as the plucky, bright-eyed upstart 10-year-old from Scranton, Pennsylvania, was determined to make the most of his closing months in the White House even as Trump began to fill the sky with campaign speeches and promises that were darker and more apocalyptic than in his first coming.

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At 83, Joe Biden is living with cancer, which is reportedly advanced, and has borne the illness with customary grace and resilience. Throughout the pages of his book lurks an American of ordinary decency, possessed of a fierce worth ethic, an Irish sentimental streak and a vain insistence on his ability to overcome every setback and obstacle. The closing pages, marking his departure from Washington on the snowy afternoon of Trump’s inauguration, are brutally lonely.

It is, of course too early to assess the Biden presidency. His book, arriving on a week when Trump flaunts his friendship with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in a puffed-up photo shoot disguised as a summit, reads like a plea from a former president concerned that his four years in the Oval Office will become lost in the decade-long explosive chaos and disruption of the Trump era.

At the heart of the book is Biden’s belief that that he was unfairly punished for getting older while occupying the most demanding political role on Earth. Age did catch him, as it is threatening to catch his successor now.

[ Hunter Biden: ‘No one else could have received what I received, a pardon from their father’Opens in new window ]

Both Biden and Trump ascended to the presidency long after they might have been enjoying their golden retirement years, Biden after decades of public service, Trump after decades of private acquisition. It is never less than startling to consider that former presidents Bush and Clinton, symbols of another era, are younger than the current and previous US presidents.

Biden and Trump shared a postwar doggedness and their paths brought them to that night in Atlanta: two crotchety seniors, squabbling over who was better at golf, as the nation marvelled at the mesmerising awfulness of the moment.