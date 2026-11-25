German chancellor Friedrich Merz addressing members of parliament at the Bundestag in Berlin on Wednesday. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

German chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Moscow’s ambitions extend beyond Ukraine and pledged to maintain military support for Kyiv.

“Russia knows exactly what it wants, and Russia wants more than Ukraine,” he said on Wednesday in Berlin as lawmakers debated the 2027 budget.

“Anyone who fails to grasp that either doesn’t understand the world as it is or is pursuing a very different agenda – one opposed to this country’s freedom, openness and liberal values.”

Merz was taking aim at the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, the largest opposition party and leading in national polls, which favours warmer ties with Moscow and wants German military aid to Ukraine halted.

Russia is escalating aggression in the Baltic region, Poland, the Black Sea, space and Germany itself, even at the “cost of human lives,” he said. Europe must therefore “set clear limits for Russia.”

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With US support sharply reduced under president Donald Trump, Europe has assumed a larger share of Ukraine’s financing as the war approaches the five-year mark. EU leaders are weighing a European Commission proposal to mobilise as much as €45 billion in additional support for 2027.

Germany has provided or committed almost €58 billion in military funding since Russia’s full-scale invasion and has set aside almost €12 billion for Ukraine in next year’s budget.

The AfD and the left-wing Linke oppose weapons deliveries, while public support has weakened. Only 46 per cent of Germans surveyed in September were in favour of military aid, with 53 per cent against it.

Still, Merz and finance minister Lars Klingbeil remain committed to backing Kyiv. Merz cited last week’s Berlin meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing as evidence of European unity and resolve. That gathering came hours after Trump met Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping in China, where Trump called the Russian leader “my friend.”

Ukraine and Russia, meanwhile, appeared to trade attacks on energy facilities overnight.

Russia’s Syzran oil refinery was reportedly hit in a Ukrainian drone attack overnight, hours after Putin warned that Moscow would respond to such attacks as the situation in the domestic fuel market remains challenging.

Images from Nasa’s Fire Information for Resource Management System show multiple heat anomalies, indicating fires at the Rosneft-operated refinery in the Volga region.

Ukraine has not yet comment on the attack, while local Russian authorities confirmed that drones struck industrial sites in Syzran on Wednesday, without identifying which facilities were hit.

Ukraine has been ramping up strikes on Russian refineries since late October in response to Moscow’s own attacks on critical and civilian infrastructure, including ports, power stations and residential buildings. With the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion into its fifth year, Kyiv’s campaign is aimed at curbing Moscow’s energy revenues and increasing the costs of war for ordinary Russians.

Mayor Andrei Sovetkin said the latest attack in Syzran caused minor damage, according to Interfax, while preliminary information pointed to no deaths or injuries. Emergency services are at work and the damage will be dealt with within several hours, he added.

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The Samara region, home to three large oil refineries, including the one in Syzran, faced more than 145 Ukrainian drones overnight, governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said separately in a social media post. One person was killed and there were consequences “on the ground,” he said, without providing details. Some schools will operate on a changed schedule and some areas are experiencing power outages, according to Fedorishchev.

The Syzran refinery, about 760km from Moscow, has been repeatedly targeted by drones. The facility has a design capacity of around 170,000 barrels a day.

“Retaliatory actions on our part are inevitable, everyone should be aware of this,” Putin said late on Tuesday at a meeting of the presidential commission on energy complex.

Russia meanwhile carried out ‌a large attack on a thermal power plants, ​which stopped ⁠generating electricity, Ukraine’s largest ‌private ‌energy ​company said ⁠on Wednesday.

Equipment ​at the ​plant was ‌significantly damaged, the company ​said on ⁠the ⁠Telegram ​messaging app.

The company, DTEK, did not specify the location of ‌the plant, ⁠nor give any information on ‌casualties. – Bloomberg