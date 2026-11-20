The EU and the UK on Friday agreed a package of measures to deepen post-Brexit ties. The three main deals will remove border checks on plant and animal exports, re-link the EU and UK carbon markets and open a Youth Experience Scheme to enable 18-to-31-year-olds to live, work and study in each other’s countries.

Here are the key points of what has been agreed:

Food exports

There will be no need for certificates and checks on “the vast majority” of animal and plant products traded between the EU and Great Britain, effective from March 2028. The UK’s agricultural exports to the bloc have dropped by a third since Brexit, as bureaucracy intensified.

The deal will extend to goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, while maintaining Northern Ireland’s access to both the single market and the UK internal market.

The UK and EU agreed to respect a deal struck last year on full reciprocal access to each other’s fishing waters until 2038, according to the joint statement.

The UK will adhere to EU food rules. British experts will have a say in shaping new EU laws on food standards but not a vote.

The industry is expecting carve-outs and phaseout periods in areas such as novel food production and use of crop chemicals where the UK has diverged from the EU.

The UK will be required to make a financial contribution to the scheme based on a share of the costs for relevant EU agencies, plus a management fee.

Youth Experience Scheme

Up to 100,000 young people aged 18 to 31 will be able to take advantage of a new ‘Youth Experience Scheme’ annually.

Participants will be able to spend up to three years engaging in “work, studies, au-pairing, volunteering, or simply travelling”.

The two sides agree to apply the new legal framework “no later than 2028” and the benefits of the scheme will be available “no later than January 2030”.

Working rights may differ between each EU member states but they will be reciprocal: whatever deal is offered by an EU country will be matched by the UK side. Denmark is not participating in the scheme.

Carbon markets deal

The UK and EU have agreed to link their respective emissions trading systems, which were separated after Brexit, leading to a divergence in carbon prices.

Officials said that, once the deal is implemented, the two sides would be exempt from each other’s carbon border adjustment mechanisms, which apply carbon pricing to imported goods. This had been a key concern of UK industry, and the exemption cuts red tape and costs for companies exporting to Europe.

An EU official said the agreement would make the carbon market more “liquid” and encourage the cutting of emissions in both the UK and the bloc. Green energy experts said it could lead to lower carbon costs for industry over the long term.

But UK carbon allowances are currently €10 lower than EU allowances and chemicals giant Ineos, led by Eurosceptic billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, warned on Friday that linking would increase costs for British businesses in the short term.

The UK’s Andy Burnham and the EU’s António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to link the systems from 2028, with the agreement subject to a deal on tuition fees.

Adhering to EU rules

The deal almost foundered over how much influence the UK would have over new EU laws that it will have to apply after the deals, particularly on food standards. The UK wanted to be involved in committees as legislation was drafted.

The EU has agreed Britain “shall be in principle invited to attend, as an observer” meetings relevant to the implementation of those rules only, according to a document seen by the FT.

But Britain can be invited to attend meetings preparing to respond to “emergencies”. An EU official said this could include animal disease outbreaks. The UK will not be allowed a vote.

University tuition fees

A deal on reducing tuition fees will be key to unlocking the wider agreement, with both sides committing to reach an agreement within six months.

The EU wants its students to pay the same as British students, which for undergraduates is £9,790 (€11,683) per year, while the UK is pushing for a higher rate. Britain wanted to limit a deal to apply to just undergraduates, but a joint statement says any deal “will apply to all students”

The Russell Group universities have estimated that allowing EU students to pay home fees would cost £570 million a year, or £370 milloin if confined to undergraduates. Universities are asking the government to compensate them for this loss. Ministers have signalled they are open to this.

Immigration and small boats

The two sides announced they would establish a “Structured Dialogue on migration” in order to help address the issue of illegal migration, including the use of small boats across the Channel.

Both parties also agreed to improve information exchanges, but not including mutual access to criminal databases yet.

Defence and security

There was a vow to “strengthen” defence ties. Joint support for Ukraine was highlighted, including both financial and military assistance, and joint training of Ukrainian troops, such as through the Coalition of the Willing.

One area of significant focus was military mobility — the moving of troops and weapons around at short notice — for which European countries rely heavily on the US. The UK will advance its participation in the EU’s Pesco military mobility projects.

Reporting by Peter Foster, Madeleine Speed, Andy Bounds, Ian Johnston, Chris Smyth and Henry Foy.

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026