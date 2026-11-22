Robert Pattinson, who has been announced as the next James Bond. “Hollywood is clean out of ideas.” Photograph: Jaap Buitendijk/Amazon MGM Studios/PA

Gary Neville, Premier League champion, broadcaster, commercial real estate developer, explained in 2023 how he avoids burnout. “Mini-retirements” are the trick. “So, for instance, this weekend I am going to Spain. Friday till Monday morning. That’s like a mini-retirement.”

Even when he incurred the obvious response – it’s called a holiday, son – he persisted. “In six weeks, I’ll have another mini-retirement for five days or four days.” The online ridicule? Vast. But he is not alone in giving an old thing a new name.

One of the lifestyle trends of the day is polyamory. This is newspeak for “open relationship”. The thing itself is fine, and surely calls for empirical research from a journalist. What isn’t fine is the pretence that it is new. John Updike devoted a novel, Couples, to spouse-swapping. That was in 1968.

Long before then, the Bloomsbury Group “lived in squares, painted in circles and loved in triangles”, to quote the old line. Duncan is sleeping with Vanessa is sleeping with Clive.

This stuff has been an upper-middle-class cliche for aeons. Giving it a nerd name – polyamory, ethical non-monogamy – does not make it pioneering or transgressive.

Even the most sober-minded people see newness where there is none. Last month, The Economist described effective altruism, a philanthropic movement that seeks the maximum bang for its buck, as “this century’s biggest idea”.

At the same stage of the previous century, the biggest idea was mass-energy equivalence or quantum mechanics or – if these are more discoveries than ideas – psychoanalysis. Or Modernism in the arts. Whatever it was, it was so fresh to the world that it is still being argued over now.

“EA” is just applied utilitarianism, which is 200 years old at the youngest. I admire the EA crowd: their disregard for national borders, their devotion to children in the Sahel over their compatriots, if that is where the largest potential welfare gains are. But Bill Gates was doing this in the 1990s. Governmental aid programmes were doing it before that.

Even the name is a conceit. No one ever professed to be an ineffective altruist. What is going on? What explains the endless pouring of old wine into new bottles? Perhaps a stagnant society has to pretend that it is doing new things.

And we are stagnant. A street scene from 2016 and one from 2026 are hard to tell apart. The cars, the clothes, the hand-held devices, even the sharpness of the image itself: bar the odd Waymo, none has changed much.

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Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform during the Oasis Live '25 world tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 6th, 2025, in Pasadena, California. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In politics, the issues of the day include tariffs and Gulf wars, as though it were 1970 or 1990. Hollywood is clean out of ideas. Look at the fuss this week about the seventh official James Bond. The reunion of Oasis, a band who were elegiac even in their prime, was a pop event. The West is stuck. And because it is, people strive all the harder to talk up the newness of things.

We want to believe, against all evidence, that we live in interesting times. (That, or stagnation, has made us ultra-sensitive to small novelties, as someone bed-bound for a week is dazzled at their first step outside.)

It does not help that so much of the cultural weather is set in Palo Alto. The place contains brilliant but not historically minded people. Years ago, Uber came up with a scheme that allowed customers to meet at a designated spot to take a shared vehicle along a fixed route. “A bus,” said one comment on Twitter, skewering not just that idea but a whole culture of overexcitement. “You invented a bus.”

Laughing it off seems right. Except, at its worst, the manufacturing of novelty leads to the labelling and pathologisation of quite banal behaviours. Parents now worry about their children’s “demand avoidance”, which means the rejection or ignoring of even polite requests. This used to be called “being 12”.

In 2030, when I am an indentured servant to a genius android, I will regret saying this, but here goes. At least some of the panic about AI comes from a desire – a desperation – to live in dramatic times. The idea that one’s life coincides with a longueur in civilisation strikes some as an affront. It shouldn’t.

If the revolution comes, how we will wish that we had cherished the boredom. janan.ganesh@ft.com

Copyright: Financial Times

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