A referral to Fiosrú does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing but must be investigated. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An Garda Síochána referred 20 deaths and 24 cases of serious harm to the policing watchdog Fiosrú last year.

The Office of the Police Ombudsman said it began 39 independent investigations into serious incidents involving 44 people in 2025.

Nine referrals related to road-traffic incidents, resulting in three deaths and 11 cases of serious harm, according to the second annual report on Fiosrú’s most serious investigations. Six of the nine road-traffic referrals related to Garda pursuits. These included four investigations involving men under the age of 25 who were suspected of driving dangerously.

Police ombudsman Emily Logan described this number as “significant”.

She noted there has been “considerable public discussion and debate” about whether existing laws, policies and training relating to Garda pursuits were sufficient to protect gardaí and the public “in dynamic policing situations” while appropriately “managing risk”.

“This is an important conversation, and one that is vital in a society which is policed by consent. If a new and special threshold of legal culpability is introduced for gardaí in our road-traffic legislation, then this is the standard against which Fiosrú’s investigators will examine any incident,” Logan said.

The organisation, formerly Gsoc, said it investigated six deaths and two cases of serious harm of people in Garda custody, or shortly after release.

Five investigations related to serious harm involving sexual offences, including three cases where the victims were serving gardaí, the report said.

One investigation related to an allegation of serious harm involving abuse of power for a sexual purpose by a garda. Alleged sexual offences by a garda or an abuse of power for a sexual purpose by a garda are among the serious harm incidents that gardaí must refer to Fiosrú following a law change last year.

Logan said these referrals “enable Fiosrú to respond to the clear vulnerability of women and men where a garda is suspected of a sexual offence or an abuse of power for a sexual purpose against a member of the public or another garda”.

She added: “My hope is that in the years ahead the new statutory referral and investigation mechanism for incidents of this kind will play an important part in raising awareness and recognition of this abusive behaviour among both victims and gardaí. This can help to both encouraging reporting of this behaviour and reduce its prevalence.”

According to the report, a total of 10 Fiosrú investigations related to apparent or attempted suicide, including seven deaths; and six investigations followed Garda contact, with four deaths and two people with serious injuries.

Eleven investigations are continuing, according to the report Referrals to Fiosrú: Incidents of Death and Serious Harm 2025.

Of the 28 investigations that concluded, four reports and investigation files were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The Garda Commissioner was sent a report on one investigation. In three investigations, no Garda misconduct was identified.

The remaining 20 investigations were discontinued for a range of reasons, including that there was no apparent breach of discipline or no criminal offences were established.

Fourteen of the 39 referred incidents (35 per cent) took place in Dublin. Of the 44 people involved in the referred incidents, 35 were male and nine were female.

Fourteen people were under the age of 25, and in two-thirds of all incidents, mental health issues, drugs and alcohol were factors.

By law, gardaí must refer to Fiosrú for investigation matters where a person has died or been seriously harmed and where Garda involvement could have been a contributory factor. A referral does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing but must be investigated by Fiosrú.