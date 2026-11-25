General view of MacCumhaill Park where Finn Harps will play next season. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Seán MacCumhaill GAA club in Ballybofey has voted to allow League of Ireland side Finn Harps to play their home games next season in MacCumhaill Park.

The decision of Seán MacCumhaill club members at Tuesday night’s meeting will allow Harps to keep home fixtures in the locality during the redevelopment of their Finn Park ground.

The club stated: “Tonight at a Special General Meeting of CLG Seán MacCumhaills, the club members unanimously voted to negotiate a Strategic Partnership with Finn Harps Football Club.

“This is a proud moment for our club as we support our neighbours during their redevelopment of Finn Park.

“The community of the Twin Towns needs to keep Finn Harps in our locality and tonight Seán MacCumhaills has reached out the hand of friendship in what is a groundbreaking partnership for both clubs.

“The club will now engage further with Finn Harps and GAA authorities.”

Harps, who will again compete in the League of Ireland First Division next season, were recently taken over by Filipino businessman and former professional footballer Freddy Gonzalez.