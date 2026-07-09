US and Tehran launch strikes as Trump warns attacks on Iran ‘will get much worse’

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US forces fired at 90 Iranian military targets in a second day of attacks ​along Iran’s coastline, US Central Command said

US Central Command said the strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran on Wednesday said it attacked US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to earlier US strikes on infrastructure

On Wednesday US president Donald Trump said the US “hit them very hard last night, very, very hard”, adding the US would “probably hit them hard again tonight”

In a post on Truth Social Trump said if Iran continued to attack ships in the strait US attacks on Iran “will get much worse”

Several nations in the Gulf have reported apparent Iranian attacks – including explosions in Bahrain’s capital Manama

Oil prices appeared largely stable following the overnight US strikes on Iran, rising 1 per cent to $79 a barrel, bringing the rise this week to 9 per cent

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The US military said on Wednesday it launched fresh strikes on Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping, triggering Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain in the latest ​escalation to derail efforts to end the war.

The latest round of attacks, which the US said was carried out in response to Tuesday’s assault on three cargo ships transiting the strait, came hours after Donald Trump said he believed an interim ceasefire with Iran to be “over.”

“US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM, the US military’s Middle East command, wrote on X.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews ​freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

The US strikes rattled several cities along Iran’s southern coast and left some areas without power. Iran responded with a second day of attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, both home to US military bases.

Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said it was intercepting missiles and drones, while Qatar ⁠briefly issued an “elevated security threat” alert before later giving the all-clear.

Control of the strait, through which a fifth of global oil supplies passed before the war, has given Tehran immense leverage, effectively allowing it to force a stalemate with the world’s most powerful ⁠military. While Iran has not claimed responsibility for the ship attacks, analysts say Tehran uses such actions to ​gain leverage in negotiations.

The latest exchange of ‌strikes appeared to dim hopes of turning a memorandum of understanding signed on June ​17th into a permanent deal to end the war, which began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28th.

Asked before a NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday whether the memorandum of understanding was over, Trump said: “It’s a very ⁠interesting question. To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them.”

“If we ⁠make a deal with Iran I’m not sure that will ​stick,” Trump later said. “I found them to be very dishonourable people.”

But Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to escalate military action before backing off, said he did not expect a return to full-fledged war, and that it was not clear whether the negotiations on reaching a permanent deal would continue.

Also on Wednesday, the US president said he did not think the war would restart: “Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly...and will only make it safer, including for oil.”

US president Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on Thursday. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump denies security concerns behind plane swap

The new Air Force One, which was donated to the US by Qatar. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Donald Trump flew out of Turkey on Wednesday night on the old Air Force One instead of his new Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8 as a security precaution related to the resumption of hostilities with Iran, according to people briefed on the plans, who said the change came at the urging of the Secret Service.

Trump denied security fears were behind a brief stop at RAF Mildenhall in the UK on his way home from the Nato summit in Turkey.

The swap deepens questions about whether the new plane, which the president had pressed to be ready as soon as possible, was retrofitted with sufficient security measures over the last year. Some politicians and officials have raised concerns about whether the expedited timeline allowed for the addition of an advanced missile defence system and other modifications used to protect the president.

Asked by reporters at Mildenhall if he was aware of credible threats to the plane, Trump said: “I have a threat all the time. I’m number one of their list.”

He repeated his earlier comments on social media that the new plane was sent to RAF Mildenhall to allow US service members to see it.

He earlier posted on Truth Social: “To honor our brave men and women of the Military, we are sending the brand new, and truly spectacular, Air Force One to Mildenhall Air Force Base, in the United Kingdom, to give them a chance to tour the Aircraft…”

The trip to Ankara was the first international trip for the new plane.

He later posted a picture of service members in front of the plane and described them as “very excited”.

Trump earlier said he flew from Turkey to the UK on board the previous Air Force One “for old time’s sake” with reporters asked to keep window blinds drawn during the flight.

The president, who said he was not asked to keep blinds closed in his compartment, said the request was probably because of “sleazebags over here” in an apparent reference to Iran.

Iraqis turn out on droves to mourn Iran’s Khamenei

Hundreds of thousands of mourners filled the streets of the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, chanting, praying and weeping for Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as they pushed their way to the convoy carrying his coffin.

It was a frenzied outpouring of grief for another nation’s ruler — one who, as a preeminent Shia Muslim cleric and political strategist, spent decades extending Iran’s influence deep into Iraq, and across the Middle East.

“He was our guardian and protector, and we are here today to return the favor,” said Rabab Jassim (45), who arrived in Najaf at 3am from Baghdad to join the ceremony.

“My heart is on fire,” she said, bursting into tears.

The procession followed five days of funeral services and mass mourning inside Iran for Khamenei, who was killed in the first US-Israeli strikes that launched the war on Iran in February. His body was set to be flown back to Iran after the commemorations, and he was expected to be buried Thursday in his hometown, the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Mourners take part in the funeral procession of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala, Iraq. Photograph: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

As supreme leader, Khamenei oversaw brutal crackdowns of opposition to his clerical rule at home, and he also leaves behind a divisive legacy in Iraq.

The country is home to the Middle East’s second-largest Shia Muslim population, after Iran. Some Iraqis praise Khamenei for providing Iranian support to Iraq’s Shia militias, who fought against the eight-year US occupation. Others blame Iran’s intervention for stoking two decades of sectarian bloodshed with Iraq’s Sunni minority that has only recently ebbed.

‘I don’t want to deal with them any more. They’re scum’

US president Donald Trump at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England where he boarded a flight back to Washington after attending the Nato summit in Turkey. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump has again claimed the US has won the war with Iran, launched by the US and Israel on February 28th.

Asked about the status of the interim ceasefire deal, Trump said: “I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them any more. They’re scum.

“They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it.”

He said he would allow negotiations to continue.

Speaking on Air Force One, after a brief stop to change planes at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on his return flight from the Nato summit in Turkey, Trump said the US had “won militarily” and that Iran wanted to make a deal.

“They want to make a deal so badly – I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal,” he said.

“I don’t know that they’re going to honour the deal. That’s the problem.”

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X that Trump’s remarks “are not a sign of power but an admission of the failure”.

In a post on X, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said: “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”

Trump says situation ‘will get much worse’ for Iran

A woman points to a banner near the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, Iran's spiritual capital and second largest city. Thousands of people were arriving in the city to witness the arrival of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is to be buried at the shrine, the holiest site for Shia Muslims in Iran. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

US forces said they hit about 90 targets across Iran on Wednesday with Donald Trump warning the conflict could “get much worse”.

Iran responded to a second day of renewed attacks by targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar early on Thursday.

US Central Command said the strikes were aimed at hitting Iran’s ability “to threaten freedom of navigation” through the Strait of Hormuz.

Renewed hostilities broke out on Tuesday after Iran targeted three tankers in the vital waterway, which remains a flashpoint in the fragile truce.

“US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief,” the statement from Central Command said.

They said the targets included more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard small boats.

Iranian state media reported explosions in Bushehr, home to the country’s nuclear power plant complex, and the southern ports of Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

Bahrain – home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet – Kuwait and Qatar all sounded sirens early on Thursday amid retaliatory Iranian fire. Kuwait said it was intercepting drones and missiles.

Trump also reposted on his Truth Social platform a picture of buildings in flames billowing thick black smoke, purportedly to be in Iran, with the message: “This is retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships. If it happens again, it will get much worse.”