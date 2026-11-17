Gardaí investigating the murder of David Brett, who was shot dead in 2007, believe “crucial information” remains unreported.

Gardaí from the Serious Crime Unit in Macroom, Co Cork, issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder, which occurred on the Cork/Kerry border on Monday, May 21st, 2007.

David Brett’s body was discovered outside Foilogohig National School, Ballydesmond, on the Cork/Kerry border shortly after 10pm, close to his vehicle at the side of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

It was established that the deceased, who was 34, died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Gardaí subsequently conducted searches in Kerry in 2007 and seized a number of mobile phones and SIM cards as part of their investigation.

Gardaí say they can now use advanced digital examination technologies to uncover data from the mobile phones that was not previously accessible.

David Brett had left his home near Liscarroll, Charleville, Co Cork, in his silver Audi car with the registration number 99 L 3543. He travelled through Newmarket on to Ballydesmond before going to Foilogohig National School.

Investigators believe he intended to meet people at this location.

The Cork city native had moved to Liscarroll near Charleville some years before he was murdered. He was living there with his partner and children.

Gardaí believe there is “crucial information that has not yet been disclosed to the investigation team”.

They appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything at the time, or may have information they have not yet reported, to contact them.

“Any contact will be welcomed by the investigation team and treated in the strictest confidence,” a Gard spokesperson said.

People are asked to contact the Serious Crime Unit in Macroom Garda station on 02620590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or send an email to Rathmore.incidentroom@garda.ie.