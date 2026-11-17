An Israeli settler puts Hebrew road directions beside Palestinian houses taken over by settler families in the West Bank city of Jericho earlier this month.

Palestinian official television said on Tuesday that a Palestinian ‌woman was killed and 10 others wounded by what it described ​as gunfire from Israeli settlers in the village of Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Yahya Mufreh, director ​of the emergency department at Jericho Government Hospital, told reporters the ⁠elderly woman had died after being shot in the ‌head.

The ‌Israeli ​military said the violence followed what it described as an attack on the ⁠outskirts of Jericho ​on Monday evening, in which ​Palestinians drove their vehicle into an Israeli vehicle before ‌getting out with weapons ​and attacking its occupants.

It said rocks were then thrown ⁠at the Israelis, who ⁠opened fire ​to “remove the threat”. There were Israeli and Palestinian casualties, it said, without giving further details or specifying whether the woman reported killed by Palestinian officials was among those shot.

The latest reported violence comes amid heightened tensions in the area ‌following the arrival ⁠of a group of Israeli settlers who moved into Palestinian homes in the Jericho area ‌in early November, preventing some Palestinian residents from accessing their properties and ​raising fears of further settler attacks. – Reuters