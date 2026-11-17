Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)

Solid as a steel beam again when Ireland needed him. Not really tested after Kosovo went down to 10 men but a couple of fines saves before that kept the sheet clean. Rating: 7

James Abankwah (Udinese)

Linked promisingly with Moylan down Ireland’s right flank. Unlucky not to score just after the break, forcing a scrambling save from the Kosovo goalkeeper. Has nailed down his spot in the team. Rating: 7

Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)

Realised once Kosovo went down to 10 that there was no point staying in defence, instead pushing on to make an extra body in attack. Should have scored at least once in the second half. Rating: 6

John Egan (Hull City)

Had very little to do, particularly after the red card. Marshalled the offside line pretty well all the same. Picked up a needless yellow with half an hour to go. Rating: 6

Liam Scales (Celtic)

Should never have been booked after three minutes, It ultimately shortened his night, making way for Kitching at half-time. Had been a threat from corners. Rating: 5

Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Shaky in defence early on but his deliveries going forward were terrific – Parrott and Moylan could have done better. Unlucky to be carded and subsequently taken off. Rating: 6

Ireland's Jayson Molumby holds off Kosovo's Ilir Krasniqi. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jayson Molumby (West Brom)

Stung the goalkeeper’s hands a couple of times from long range in search of his first goal for Ireland. Energetic and forceful as ever at the heart of the midfield. Rating: 7

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

A mixed night. Anchored the midfield well but untypically wasteful in possession at times, attempting to thread passes through overly tight areas. Rating: 6

Jack Moylan (Cardiff City)

Outstanding. Urgent and scheming, always the most likely Irish route to goal. His injection of pace led to the first penalty for Parrott and later sent Idah away for a great chance. Class goal too. Rating: 9

Troy Parrott scores the second of his penalties. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Troy Parrott (Real Betis)

Won both penalties, buried both penalties. Had a couple of chances in open play too but couldn’t make the right connection. Level with Shane Long now, with only six players ahead of him in Irish goalscoring history. Rating: 8

Adam Idah (Swansea City)

One of those nights where nothing went right for him. Butchered two decent chances in the second half, once when clean through and again with a free header. Willing but sloppy. Rating: 5

Subs

Harvey Vale and Liam Kitching kept the pressure on Kosovo when they came on at half-time, with Kitching laying on the third for Moylan. Chiedozie Ogbene and Rocco Vata were lively. Rating: 7

Manager

Heimir Hallgrímsson got a soothing end to a stressful year. Possibly a little trigger-happy in getting the yellow-carded players off the pitch with such haste but maybe he’s seen enough disasters at this stage. Rating: 8