Israel’s ultra-Orthodox minority could hold the key to removing Netanyahu from power

For three decades, parties representing Israel’s ultra-Orthodox minority have played a crucial role in maintaining Binyamin Netanyahu’s limpet-like hold on power. But in the wake of last month’s inconclusive election, their votes could yet help dethrone him.

In the horse-trading that has followed the vote, United Torah Judaism (UTJ), one of two ultra-Orthodox groups that belonged to Netanyahu’s far-right coalition, has broken ranks and held talks about forming a new government with the opposition bloc led by former general Gadi Eisenkot.

UTJ’s gambit – which follows months of tension within Netanyahu’s bloc over the controversial, decades-old exemption of ultra-Orthodox youth from military service – has yet to yield results, and opposition officials do not expect the talks to be straightforward.

But if a deal did emerge, UTJ’s seven seats would nudge Eisenkot’s bloc of four Jewish opposition parties, which won 48 seats in last month’s poll, towards the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority and significantly boost his chances of forming a new government.

“[UTJ] need somebody to work with because being in opposition is the worst case for them. That said, it depends what price they want,” said one opposition official. “It’s possible there are mutual interests, but it’s very difficult to read where they are, because ultimately it comes down to the rabbinical leadership.”

The unexpected decision by UTJ, which represents Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox Jews, to test the waters with parties that have long been its ideological opponents stems from deep frustration with Netanyahu’s government – and above all, its failure to pass a law enshrining the exemption from compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox religious students.

Young men from the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Jerusalem take part in a protest against Israeli army conscription in January. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/AFP via Getty Images

For the ultra-Orthodox, who account for 14 per cent of Israel’s 10 million population and are known in Hebrew as Haredim, the issue is paramount.

Over the past 80 years, they have built a world outside Israel’s mainstream, living in their own districts, studying in their own schools and obeying rules – such as rigid kosher requirements, strict observance of the Sabbath and limits on the mixing of men and women – that are far more stringent than those followed by other Jews.

They also receive generous subsidies for housing and education that allow about half of their men to devote their lives to religious study rather than joining the labour force.

The exemption from military duty, which stems from a 1948 agreement between Israel’s founder David Ben-Gurion and Haredi rabbis, has played a key role in maintaining this self-imposed arrangement.

But it has long rankled with other Jewish Israelis, for whom military service is a rite of passage. In 2017, the supreme court ruled the exemption unconstitutional, prompting years of failed efforts to find a new arrangement.

When Netanyahu returned to power in 2022 at the head of a coalition that united his Likud with the two ultra-Orthodox parties and two extreme right-wing groups, many ultra-Orthodox believed that this issue, as well others close to the Haredis’ hearts, would finally be resolved.

“We thought: ‘This is the dream. We’re going to get all the promises, the law on military service, the budgets,’” said Israel Cohen, a Haredi commentator and analyst who is close to UTJ’s rabbinical leadership.

But Netanyahu’s government failed to enshrine the exemption.

Following a ruling from Israel’s top court, the authorities actually stepped up arrests of those who did not enlist, leaving the approximately 90,000 ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers in a parlous position. They also cut subsidies for Haredi religious schools, known as yeshivas, attended by young men who did not serve.

[ Ultra-Orthodox Jews block traffic with anti-draft protestsOpens in new window ]

“Each [ultra-Orthodox] family has one or two or three children who can’t even cross a traffic light on red because if they are stopped they will be jailed and given to the military police,” said Cohen. “And on top of that, the budgets for the yeshivas were cut ... Housing subsidies were cut. The budgets for kindergartens were cut. The disappointment was huge.”

For now, the second ultra-Orthodox party, Shas, which draws much of its support from Sephardic and Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox Jews, insists it will not abandon Netanyahu’s bloc.

Gadi Eisenkot and Binyamin Netanyahu at a Knesset ceremony earlier this month. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

But analysts say that were UTJ to strike a deal with the opposition that resolved the question of Haredi enlistment, Shas might feel compelled to join, with its six seats potentially taking Eisenkot’s bloc to the 61-seat mark.

“Shas’s demands on military service aren’t that different from UTJ’s,” said Gilad Malach, a research fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think-tank. “Shas won’t be the first to move. But they might follow UTJ.”

But despite the contacts between UTJ and the opposition, analysts say any deal that could involve UTJ joining an opposition-led government or supporting it from outside would be difficult.

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza – the longest in the country’s history – has intensified the demands from other parts of Jewish Israeli society for universal military service, and conscripting the Haredim is one of the few issues that unites the politically eclectic groups in Eisenkot’s bloc.

Avigdor Lieberman, the hawkish former defence minister who has long been a fierce opponent of the Haredi exemption, has acknowledged concessions will be needed to form a new government and avoid new elections. He has proposed a conscription Bill he put forward in 2018 as a starting point.

“We talked about ... conscription for everyone. Today it’s clear we’ll have to go with a different model ... a conscription law that passes the supreme court test,” he said at the swearing-in of Israel’s new parliament on Tuesday.

But it is not clear what concessions other members of the bloc, such as Yair Golan, who leads the left-wing Democrats, and former prime minister Naftali Bennett, are prepared to make. Eisenkot has said he is open to talks but insists he will not give up on his goal of “service for all”.

“Military service, national service, civilian service. We will not fold that flag,” he said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu is also fighting tooth and nail to persuade UTJ’s MPs not to join an Eisenkot government. Malach said that even if UTJ and Eisenkot did strike a deal, it would be challenging especially given their differing views on the relationship between religion and state.

“Each week or each month there will be a situation, for example, the minister of transport will decide that the railway can be repaired on Shabbat and UTJ will oppose it. Or the supreme court could make a decision imposing limits on rabbinical judges, and UTJ will demand a change in legislation,” said Malach.

“It would be very hard to handle.”

Cohen agreed that Netanyahu’s far-right bloc made more natural bedfellows for UTJ but he said that at least some of UTJ’s rabbinical leadership wanted to see what the opposition was prepared to offer. “Now we are checking something that is not natural,” he said. “But maybe it can be a solution.”

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026