Russell Brand was sentenced to 10½ years in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, on Monday of last week, following one of the most highly publicised and closely-watched trials of recent times.

Jurors, and the public, were painted a picture of Brand’s consistent and horrifying predation, and of a culture of impunity that saw him commit his crimes while remaining one of the most famous and well-remunerated public figures in Britain.

The Dublin comedian David O’Doherty, who has worked in London for many years, says he interacted with Brand on several occasions. “I came up at the same time as him,” O’Doherty says, “my Edinburgh show in 2006 was in the same room as his, so I listened to the last five minutes of his show every night as I was standing in the wings waiting to soundcheck.

“He had just blown up from doing the Big Brother aftershow, and the last bit of his set was him saying he may seem unapproachable because he’s on TV but he’s very approachable, and if any ‘ladies’ want to meet him he’d be standing at the bar after the show.

“I guess at the time I didn’t see this as sinister because of this cartoonish cockney horny pirate persona, but, in retrospect, that was part of the trick as well. I guess I let him away with it, which is just a microcosm of a million other people letting him away with it.”

Reflecting on his last interaction with Brand, O’Doherty says questions need to be asked about other celebrity-based industries where predatory behaviour is enabled.

“I know people think of comedy as this viper’s nest of creeps,” says O’Doherty, “but I’m pretty sure the same thing has gone on in movies and music and theatre or TV generally, where there is such massive power invested in this one person.

“The last time I saw Brand was in 2009. We did a failed TV pilot together... While the show didn’t happen, you could see the infrastructure around him had really shifted from there just being this one guy saying he’d meet people after the gig, to now where production people saying he wasn’t happy with the car that had been sent to pick him up and wanted a limo of some kind.

[ From celebrity guru to convicted rapist: The rise and fall of Russell BrandOpens in new window ]

“I guess these are the incremental things that are happening in the background. This would have been the period in which the rape he was convicted of took place, it’s possible that you’re the nexus of attention [in show business] more so than people in other industries. There’s a certain level of mollycoddling that goes on for the stars, that’s definitely something that needs to be tackled now,” O’Doherty says.

Alison Spittle and David O'Doherty

Another successful Irish comedian, Alison Spittle, from Co Westmeath but now based in London, says: “I was first aware that Russell Brand was a rapist when some male comedians started mentioning it in their standup in 2018.

“I knew him as more of a personality than a standup,” says Spittle, who’s been playing bills with Brand’s peers for many years, but never worked with him directly. “I’m not going to lie to you, I was a fan of him. I enjoyed watching him on Big Brother, I won’t pretend I never liked him in the first place, I thought he was clever, you know? But it wasn’t an ‘oh he’s a standup, I’m scared about my workplace’ thing, to me he was more of a celebrity than a standup.”

Both comedians had been aware of allegations against Brand since then, but describe the process of learning more details from the trial as horrifying, not least the fact that so many of these abuses seem to have been carried on in full view.

Both O’Doherty and Spittle reject the idea that this is as a uniquely British problem that has no equivalent in Ireland.

“During the pandemic there was an amazing reset of Irish comedy,” says O’Doherty, “where you saw victims going online, male and female, to talk about things that had happened to them, and we did see some prominent creeps leave the industry but not all of them.”

O’Doherty describes receiving legal letters on behalf of men he’s spoken up about in the past, and who remain active in the scene. “I would be very slow to say ‘that’s it, we’re all sorted now, let’s move on safe in the knowledge we’ve weeded out all of the creeps’. I think you should always be vigilant, particularly in industries comedy or entertainment where the power imbalance is so acute.”

Spittle says her own outspokenness about people in the world of Irish comedy has cost her opportunities. “It has hurt my career, I’m aware of that,” she says, and in a climate of litigiousness and claims not being acted on, women are often left to rely on each other for private guidance.

“I’ll tell you what female comedians do,” says Spittle. “We WhatsApp each other, or send voice notes so there’s no visual record and people can’t screenshot it. And we’ll tell each other. That’s all we can do. It’s even levels of, ‘don’t get into a car alone with him’ and then there’s some people that you just won’t be on a line-up with because you know they’re going to get done. I’ve been in comedy over 15 years and that’s just been the system, because there’s no HR department. Comedians are never going to unionise.”

She notes that the behaviour of victims rather than perpetrators can be analysed. “It’s a weigh-up of who’s most valuable. Russell Brand was a very valuable asset and that’s why he was protected for so long.”