Justin Devenny celebrates after scoring Northern Ireland's equaliser during the Nations League match against Hungary at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest. Photograph: Ferenc Isza/AFP via Getty Images

Group B2: Hungary 1 [Varga 35] Northern Ireland 1 [Devenny 65]

Justin Devenny’s superb strike saw Northern Ireland earn promotion to the top flight of the Nations League with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to closest challengers Hungary in Budapest.

Barnabas Varga ended Northern Ireland’s proud record of not having conceded in this campaign when he fired the hosts in front after 35 minutes – a goal that also sent Hungary to the top of the group.

But moments after Isaac Price had hit the post for Michael O’Neill’s young side, Devenny smashed the ball into the top left-hand corner in the 65th minute to restore Northern Ireland’s one-point advantage as group leaders.

The visitors were on the back foot for much of the first half, with Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai hitting the post, but O’Neill, serving a touchline ban in the stands as former captain Steven Davis led things from the touchline, orchestrated key substitutions.

Northern Ireland started with Patrick Kelly in place of the suspended Jamie Donley up front but brought on Josh Magennis at half-time before Kieran Morrison and Brodie Spencer soon followed to help the visitors become a much greater threat going forward.

Magennis’s physical presence and the extra pace paid dividends as, just two years after earning promotion from League C, Northern Ireland completed an unbeaten campaign in Group B2 to secure their place at the top table of European football.

Without Donley, the lack of a clear outlet told in a first half which saw Hungary come forward time and again.

There was a big panic five minutes in following an uncharacteristic mistake from Pierce Charles, whose pass went straight to Bendeguez Bolla, a late change to the Hungary side who whipped in a superb low cross from which skipper Szoboszlai struck the post.

Northern Ireland were pegged back but might have snatched the lead from a Ciaron Brown long throw in the 33rd minute. However, Tom Atcheson did not seem to realise how much space he had as he prodded a weak shot towards his Blackburn team-mate Balazs Toth.

Two minutes later Pierce Charles launched a long free-kick into the box. Brown went down under an Andras Schafer challenge but as Northern Ireland appealed in vain for a penalty, Balazs Toth kicked it long. Trai Hume got his head to the ball but could not get it as far as Pierce Charles, allowing Varga to nip in and score.

O’Neill will have felt the frustration of his ban with his side trailing at half-time, but his changes worked regardless.

Terry Devlin, the matchwinner on Saturday, had already fired into the side-netting before Price’s low strike from the edge of the box cannoned back off the post.

Four minutes later they were level. Hume’s long throw almost fell for Shea Charles but instead sat up for Devenny to take a touch before thumping an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

As time ticked down, Hungary pushed forward in increasing desperation – with Rajmund Toth firing over late on – but Northern Ireland dug in with the defensive resilience which has been the cornerstone of this campaign.

Group A4: Wales 2 [Brooks 13; Thomas 60] Portugal 2 [Fernandes 11; Neto 43; Forbs 70]

Wales ended their campaign with a 3-2 defeat against 10-man Portugal in Cardiff.

Although there was little riding on the contest, with Wales guaranteed a League A relegation/promotion playoff in March and Portugal having qualified for the quarter-finals, the two sides produced an entertaining spectacle.

Portugal skipper Bruno Fernandes blasted the opener after 11 minutes but that was immediately wiped out by David Brooks’s ninth goal for Wales.

Sorba Thomas broke free to put Wales ahead before the break, but again there was a quickfire response as Pedro Neto pounced to restore parity.

Substitute Carlos Forbs stroked Portugal ahead in the final quarter, and Portugal had to negotiate the final 16 minutes a player short after Neto was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Wales finish bottom of League A4 with one win and five defeats and end a disappointing 2026 with a solitary victory, three draws and six losses from 10 games.