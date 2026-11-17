The rules in Ireland around making voluntary PRSI payments to improve your State pension entitlement are fairly tight. Photograph: iStock

Given you answered a question about the UK’s national insurance buyback, can I ask a related question: Does such a facility exist in Ireland?

I have worked mainly out of Ireland over the last 25 years, but I have had periods working in Ireland and paying PRSI. I am currently working outside the country. I am about 140 contributions short of qualifying for the minimum level Irish State pension (520 social insurance/PRSI contributions).

I’ve tried to understand the situation in Ireland regarding buyback, or if it even exists, but I cannot seem to get a straight (ie understandable) answer.

Might you be able to assist, as I doubt I am the only one wondering this on the back of your response to the query about UK buyback.

VG

There has been a lot of interest in the UK national insurance scheme, largely because of an exceptional dispensation allowing people who had worked there for just three years to purchase up to 19 years of pension right very cheaply.

Given the many thousands of Irish people who worked there at one time or another and the exceptional value on offer, it seemed a no-brainer and was in huge demand.

Now, things have calmed down and the British have tightened their rules. As it happens, that brings it more in line with the voluntary purchase of PRSI which is available under the Irish system to answer your first question.

So, leaving the UK aside for a minute, how can you voluntarily purchase additional PRSI cover in Ireland to access or improve your State pension? And is it of any use to you?

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There are fairly strict rules around who can pay voluntarily for PRSI, covering things like age, social insurance history and length of time since you actually paid PRSI in the State.

The initial position it that you can pay voluntary PRSI contributions if you are no longer covered by compulsory PRSI in this State and you are not paying social insurance in another EU state. If you are working outside the EU and paying social insurance, you are not automatically disbarred.

In addition, there is an age limit. In general, you must be under the age of 66 to avail of voluntary contributions. However, if you are not already drawing down a State contributory pension, you can continue to pay them up to the age of 70.

I’m conscious this does not apply to you but it might be important for other readers.

More critically for you, you must already have a minimum of 520 paid contributions to be eligible to make these voluntary contributions. In other words, this path is no good to qualify for a State pension, only to improve what you might get.

As you are 140 stamps shy of the 520, you will not qualify for voluntary contributions.

There is also a tight enough window to act. You must apply to make voluntary PRSI payments within five years of the end of the year in which you last paid PRSI here, or had PRSI credited to you via various social welfare payments.

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In addition, you must agree to start those voluntary stamps from the week after the last week of your compulsory PRSI cover.

All told, those conditions are fairly tight, which is why you might not have heard much about people following this path. As it happens, the UK are moving towards somewhat similar rules on eligibility.

For those who qualify, what it will cost you depends on what rate you most recently paid PRSI.

For most PAYE workers, that is class A. Anyone in this group will pay PRSI at 6.6 per cent of your reckonable income – gross earnings plus any benefit in kind generally – in the previous tax year. The minimum cost will be €500. This rate applies also to Class E (Church of Ireland ministers) and Class H (Defence Forces enlisted personnel and noncommissioned officers).

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For those who paid PRSI at Class B, C or D (civil servants, public servant and Army officers since at least April 6th, 1995), the voluntary PRSI rate will be 2.6 per cent of reckonable earnings with a minimum payment of €250 per year.

Those who are self-employed and paid PRSI at Class S will be charged a flat rate of €650 a year.

Those payments can be made quarterly, biannually or annually.

So, as of now, you do not qualify because you don’t have 520 paid PRSI stamps, regardless of how you fare against the other eligibility criteria. If you do return to work in Ireland long enough to make up those 140 stamps you are short, you will then need to see how you stand with the other criteria.

Please send your queries to Dominic Coyle, Q&A, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to dominic.coyle@irishtimes.com with a contact phone number. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice.