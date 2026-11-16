A postmortem has been completed but preliminary results are not being released for operational reasons. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins

Gardaí believe a woman found dead in an outhouse on a stud farm in Co Offaly early on Sunday morning had been socialising in the area in the hours before her death. It is unclear, however, why or how she went to the location where her remains were found.

The woman has been named locally as Colleen McCormack from Athlone, Co Westmeath. The deceased had been in a property in Shinrone on Saturday evening.

A man who voluntarily came forward to help gardaí with the investigation took ill and required medical treatment. Sources stressed the man had not been arrested and had come forward of his own volition to aid the investigation into McCormack’s death.

It is unclear what caused her death and gardaí are awaiting the results of further tests, including toxicology, to inform their investigation. A postmortem has been completed but preliminary results are not being released for operational reasons.

The deceased’s remains were discovered at about 9am on Sunday in the Shinrone farm outhouse.

McCormack had not been at any property on the farm and did not know the owners. There is no suggestion anyone connected to the stud farm is under suspicion.

Gardaí are trying to determine how McCormack’s death occurred and to piece together her movements on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday.

While the resources of a homicide inquiry are available for the investigation, gardaí have not ruled out the possibility McCormack may have left friends and gone off alone. Investigators are hopeful that witness interviews will establish her movements and activities while socialising.

A death notice confirmed she was from Altown, Garrycastle, on the outskirts of Athlone. It added she would be “sadly missed by her loving father Eamon, mother Geraldine, brothers Eddie, Ronan and Darragh, sister Nicola”.

The dead woman was predeceased by her brother, Seamus McCormack, who was killed aged 28 in a motorcycle crash in Athlone in May 2023.

McCormack’s funeral is due to take place in Athlone on Thursday.