Trump tells Nato summit that he has ordered all trade with Spain to be cut off

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and US president Donald Trump at the Nato summit in Ankara. Photograph: Altan Gocher/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

US president Donald ‌Trump said on Wednesday at a Nato summit he had ordered his ‌treasury secretary Scott Bessent to cut off all trade with Spain, calling Madrid a “terrible ​partner” in the alliance.

Trump, speaking alongside Nato secretary general Mark Rutte at the start of the summit in Ankara, said he wanted no ​business with Spain.

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with Spain, which has not agreed to ⁠Nato’s new defence spending target of 5 per cent of ‌GDP. Spain has also refused to let the US use its airspace or bases on its territory ⁠for the Iran ​war.

“Spain doesn’t agree to anything, ​and you shouldn’t carry them,” Trump told Rutte. “I don’t want ‌to do any trade with ​them, alright?” he said, turning to Bessent, who replied: “Yes, sir.”

“Take ⁠it immediately, Don’t even ⁠talk to ​them. They’re hopeless. They’re bad people,” he added. “They make so much money with us, and we’re going to see that they make a lot less. I want no business with them.”

The US has two important military bases in Spain: Naval Station Rota and Moron ‌Air Base. An internal ⁠Pentagon email outlined options for the United States to punish Nato allies it believes failed to support ‌US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance, ​a US official told Reuters in ​April. – Reuters