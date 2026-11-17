European Under-21 championship qualifying playoff second leg: Republic of Ireland 0 Finland 0 (Finland lead 1-0 on aggregate)

Nations League B Group 3: Republic of Ireland v Kosovo, 7.45pm

23 mins: Finland look a threat each time they attack, and a good one-two into the box is given as offside, although it looked tight on the replay.

20 mins: Devaney takes a shot from the edge of the box after Kone-Doherty won the ball back. From the corner, McManus was in an acre of space but his header across couldn’t find an Irish shirt. Another nice attempt to create something by Finneran with a deep cross but McCarthy couldn’t get on the end of it.

15 mins: Another big let-off as Devaney loses the ball and a great ball in behind by Finland to Soderback, who tries to go around the goalkeeper and then falls down but the referee judges no penalty.

13 mins: Another corner, this time overhit, they’ve failed to hit the range so far. Yet to create a good opportunity, Finland looking the more threatening so far.

10 mins: Finneran showing his class with a good turn and pass. Then from a long throw they win a corner, but it’s cleared.

7 mins: Big miss by Finland! They got in behind and Soderback took a shot and well saved by the goalkeeper, before Ruoppi blazes over from short-range. Let-off for Jim Crawford’s side.

5 mins: Early chance for Finland as Hyrylainen gets the ball on the edge of the box in space and tries to curl it into the far corner but just wide.

Ireland get a corner but doesn’t lead to anything, but then Finneran puts in a great fizzing cross that just goes past everyone.

2 mins: Great driving run by McCarthy early on, although the cross was disappointing.

The teams are out on the pitch in Cork for the national anthems.

The teams again - Ireland: Jauny; McCarthy, Grehan (capt), A Murphy; Egan, Finneran, Devaney, McManus; Mullins, Kone-Doherty; Elding.

Finland: Jantunen; Yitolva, Kangasniemi, S Miettinen, Galvez; Hyrylainen, Siltanen (capt); Moller, Mentu, Soderback, Ruoppi.

Some pre-match reading with a profile of Finland football and their under-21 team, some interesting nuggets there by James McDermott:

[ Finland links to Bohemians, Drogheda and Stephen Bradley: What to expect in Irish Under-21 playoffOpens in new window ]

Here is the under-21s preview from Gavin Cummiskey:

Despite trailing 1-0 after a snow-hit first leg in Tampere last Friday, Ireland have the quality to turn it around in the return leg and reach their first European Under-21 Championship finals.

Jim Crawford has had three full campaigns to qualify for the European Championships since he replaced Stephen Kenny as under-21 manager in 2020. The best chance before this match at Turners Cross came in 2022, when Ireland lost a playoff to Israel on penalties in Tel Aviv.

Qualification for the Euros is not the only method of assessing Crawford’s six years in charge. It would help, of course, but consistently matching nations like Norway, Italy and England before supplying the senior squad with well-rounded professionals is his primary aim.

[ Talented Ireland team have the tools to overturn Finland lead and reach Under-21 EurosOpens in new window ]

Ireland's Owen Elding against Finland. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

The under-21 teams are out:

Ireland: Jauny; McCarthy, Grehan (capt), A Murphy; Egan, Finneran, Devaney, McManus; Mullins, Kone-Doherty; Elding.

Finland: Jantunen; Yitolva, Kangasniemi, S Miettinen, Galvez; Hyrylainen, Siltanen (capt); Moller, Mentu, Soderback, Ruoppi.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of a bumper day of Irish football action, with the Republic of Ireland under-21s and senior teams playing in important matches. First of all, it’s the under-21s, who play Finland in a European Championships playoff at 5.45pm at Turners Cross. They are 1-0 down from the second leg, but well capable of doing the business of overturning that at home, with it would be a place in the European championship for the first time in their history.

Then attention will turn to the Aviva Stadium and the Nations League where Ireland play Kosovo at 7.45pm. A win is needed there to finish second in the group and qualify for the promotion playoffs with a League A team next March. It would also lead to them being second seeds when the Euros qualification draw is made on December 6th.

If there is extra time and penalties in the under-21s, there will be some overlap between the two games so bear with us, but it could be a special night if everything goes to plan.