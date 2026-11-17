More than €168 million in welfare overpayments were recorded last year, with multiple cases uncovered involving people who wrongly received more than €200,000, according to the Department of Social Protection. Photograph: Peter Muhly/AFP

An individual was paid €268,000 in a State pension they were not entitled to in 2025, new figures show.

More than €168 million in welfare overpayments were recorded last year, with multiple cases uncovered involving people who wrongly received more than €200,000, according to the Department of Social Protection.

At least 10 cases were logged in 2025 where a person wrongly received at least €209,000 in benefits.

In one case, a person received more than €253,000 in invalidity pension, while another received €224,600 in Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Other six-figure overpayments included €223,000 in a non-contributory State pension and nearly €220,000 in disability allowance.

Together, the top 10 ineligible payments uncovered by the Department of Social Protection in 2025 totalled €2.26 million.

In an information note, the department said the 10 cases were the “result of irregular payments over a number of years”.

[ More than €17m in social welfare overpayments paid to people no longer living in IrelandOpens in new window ]

In all, 93,125 people had an overpayment recorded in 2025, worth an average of about €1,800 each.

The department said a total of €168.67 million had been overpaid, while there was €119 million worth of “recoveries”.

“Recoveries refer to the amount recovered in that year, but the debt may not necessarily have been raised in that year,” said the department.

A breakdown of overpayments showed that €39.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Payment was recorded last year.

There was a further €30.8 million worth of overpayments in the non-contributory State pension scheme and €23.1 million in Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Other overpayments included €5.7 million in illness benefit and €4.5 million worth of invalidity pensions.

[ State writes off more than €15m in incorrect social welfare payments across two yearsOpens in new window ]

A total of €5.06 million in overpaid child benefit was discovered, along with €5.43 million in Jobseeker’s Benefit.

Not all categories for incorrectly paid benefits ran into the millions.

Overpayments worth just €17,000 were flagged in paternity benefit cases and €27,000 related to the Magdalen Commission Scheme, a Government programme created to provide financial, medical and social support to women who worked in the Magdalene laundries.

Other overpayments included €4,550 for an insolvency scheme, €1,160 in humanitarian aid, €376,500 in farm assist payments, and €641 in a “diet supplement”.

The scale of benefit payments has been under added scrutiny after Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said he wanted to see “penalties” for people on social welfare who refuse to seek employment.

“The dole is a safety net, not a way of life,” Harris told delegates at the Fine Gael Ardfheis in Cork earlier this month. “At a time of full employment, it is simply not acceptable for any person to remain on the Live Register year after year after year.”