Nations League Group B3: Republic of Ireland 3 [Parrott 28 pen, 50 pen; Moylan 75] Kosovo 0

On another one of those nights when Troy Parrott goals turned the tide, Jack Moylan was deservedly named man of the match.

Moylan knew he had “about five seconds to score” before being replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene. He delivered, with a powerful header, scoring the Republic of Ireland’s third goal before running to celebrate near his family in the south-end of the Aviva Stadium.

An impressive 3-0 win should guarantee the FAI a much-needed full-house in March as Ireland roll into a Nations League promotion playoff against Serbia, Croatia, Denmark or Wales.

More importantly, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team have secured a second seeding for the Euro 2028 qualifier draw on December 6th.

Two Parrott goals from the penalty spot exacted revenge on Kosovo following an abysmal performance in Pristina at the start of this Nations League B campaign, way back in September.

Children among the 50,381 attendance streaming out of the Aviva Stadium could be heard talking up Moylan as much as Parrott. And rightly so, as the goal scorers secured runners-up spot in Group B3 behind Austria.

Ireland Jack Moylan celebrates scoring his side's third goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Moylan has had an unreal year. Capped in the summer by Hallgrímsson, he struck a hat-trick against Grenada before a rash tackle led to a straight red card against Qatar on his home debut. On he went to amass five goals in eight caps

Parrott now has seven goals from seven competitive internationals in 2026. Four of the seven were from the penalty spot.

The 24-year-old’s first finish was close to the top corner of the Kosovan net. It had to be. Arijanet Muric is a giant goalkeeper and he dived correctly. The penalty came from Kreshnik Hajrizi handling the ball on the goal line after Liam Scales leaped high to head Moylan’s cross across the six-yard box for Parrott to put a header on target.

Instead of it being 1-0 to Ireland, referee Edgars Malcevs had no decision to make: the Latvian surgeon pointed to the spot before showing Hajrizi a red card.

The second Parrott goal, four minutes into the second half, had shades of his third in Budapest a year ago. A natural striker’s instinct saw him move before Muric parried Jayson Molumby’s speculative shot. As the goalkeeper scrambled to regain his initial save, Parrott made contact with the ball and the goalie’s glove. In that order.

This time, he shot straight down the middle. Unlike some sharp-shooters, his decision was made before the run up, knowing that Muric would pick a side.

Ireland's Troy Parrott and manager Heimir Hallgrímsson celebrate winning the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Parrott is chasing history now. His 17th international goal puts him level with Shane Long in half the caps it took the Tipperary man. Parrott is only two behind Don Givens’ former record of 19 goals. Robbie Keane is in the distance on 68 but John Aldridge, Frank Stapleton and Niall Quinn are firmly in his sights.

At 2-0, Ireland cut loose with Moylan roaming and dribbling past defenders with the same ease he is exposing Championship defenders every weekend at Cardiff City.

Suddenly, Parrott was chasing another hat-trick, 366 days after the Dubliner untied Irish people all over the world on that unforgettable night inside the Puskás Aréna.

Ireland had been struggling either side of Parrott’s first goal with Caoimhín Kelleher forced into two important saves from Ilir Krasniqi and Fisnik Asllani.

Hallgrímsson is usually hesitant to make substitutions, unless there is an obvious meltdown, like in Yerevan, but he altered the left side of his defence at half-time. Liam Kitching was given a chance to atone for an error that led to a goal against Austria last month and Harvey Vale got an audition in the problematic left wing-back position.

James Abankwah patrolled the right flank for 83 minutes. Abankwah is a centre half or full-back at a push and Kosovo seemed happy to leave space for the Udinese defender higher up the field in Pristina and Dublin. Unmoved by the final ball, Hallgrímsson has clearly decided to invest in the former St Patrick’s Athletic academy player. Same goes for Abankwah’s replacement, Rocco Vata.

Moylan was replaced by Ogbene seconds after his brilliant header from a Kitching delivery. A year ago, Ogbene sacrificed his hamstring to make one more lung-busting run in Budapest. The injury put his club career in jeopardy. Two impressive cameos off the bench for Ireland is an admirable way to finish 2026.

Ireland: Kelleher; O’Shea, Egan (O’Brien 76), Scales (Vale 46); Abankwah (Vata 84), Molumby, Azaz, Manning (Kitching 46); Moylan (Ogbene 76), Idah; Parrott.

Kosovo: Muric; Krasniqi, Hajrizi, Kamberi; Vojvoda, Emerllahu (Raci 59), Avdullahu, Rexhbecaj (Kacuri 76), Gallapeni; Asllani, Muriqi (Zabergja 59).

Referee: Edgars Malcevs (Latvia).