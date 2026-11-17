When the air chills and the sky glosses to an obsidian black, and when the streets are paved with blackened, muddied leaves faintly illuminated beneath sodium lights … You know the Aviva Stadium’s witching hour is at hand.

For there is clearly some black magic at play on these dark nights in Dublin. How else to explain all of these absurd opposition red cards? On Tuesday night Kreshnik Hajrizi contended with Cristiano Ronaldo for the most comic of these sending-offs, flinging himself at Troy Parrott’s superbly angled header to push it away, despite himself, with his left hand.

He grimaced and bit down hard on his jersey, as the awful knowledge sunk in that he had become the latest international footballer to be possessed by whatever demon spirit is at play here.

Four of Ireland’s last five opponents in competitive games at the Aviva have had players sent off, and they have been dismissed in increasingly bewildering ways. Before Hajrizi’s Gordon Banks impression came Ronaldo’s unsubtle dunt into Dara O’Shea, Armenian captain Tigran Barseghan’s headbutt on Finn Azaz, and Roland Sallai’s more typical lunge on O’Shea.

Ronaldo’s sending off was the only game in which Ireland led when the red card was flashed, and so Parrott smashed the resulting penalty into the top corner to send Ireland on their way. Kosovo manager Franco Foda stood motionless on the touchline, wearing a wry smile.

But whatever alchemy is in the air, the red card was also a product of Irish pressure. The reason Hajrizi stretched out his arm, after all, was because Parrott had manage to strain every sinew in his neck to angle Liam Scales’s square header into the corner from a standing jump.

The architect of the move, however, was Jack Moylan, who skated to the endline and stood up a perfect cross on to which Scales could leap.

Moylan made something happen because Moylan always makes something happen. Here’s a guy, after all, who scored a hat-trick on his debut and was sent off in his next game.

Heimir Hallgrímsson called for Ireland to make an aggressive start but they did the opposite, yawning and loping their way through the first few minutes, allowing Kosovo and their giant striker Vedat Muriqi to propose all the attacking threat. The exception, however, was Moylan, who brought his trademark, truculent energy from the very first moment.

Jack Moylan climbs to score Ireland's third goal. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

He helped win Ireland an early corner by slipping in James Abankwah, while a few minutes later the referee was unmoved when Moylan was booted out over the touchline and lay hurt on the ground. Kosovo broke and Ireland twice cleared their lines unconvincingly. The pressure ended when Moylan, who had picked himself up gingerly and then ran down the pitch, backed into a defender to cleverly win a free-kick.

The moment distilled the energy and guile that makes Moylan an easy player to love. He plays the game with an undimmed optimism. If he loses the ball, his only reaction is to win it back and run at his defender again. Early in the second half he dribbled to the endline, saw the defender win the ball, and then simply won the ball back again. His skidded pass across the box to Harvey Vale was perfect, whose shot was bravely blocked by Ilir Krasniqi.

Moylan’s whole attitude is that of a guy offended at the thought he might waste a second of an opportunity he thought would never come. Earlier this year, he had planned to bolt away from Lincoln to be in the Aviva crowd with his friends had Ireland beaten the Czech Republic and hosted a World Cup playoff final. If all of these opposition red cards are gothic stories, Moylan brings the fairytale.

His story is well-told at this point but it becomes no less remarkable with each telling. Damien Duff, sipping beers in Boston, flipped open his laptop to watch clips of Moylan and decided to pluck him from the obscurity of the League of Ireland First Division to make him a title winner at Shelbourne and set him on the path to becoming a league winner with Lincoln City, a Championship star with Cardiff City, and an indisputable member of Ireland’s starting team.

His introduction to the team has transformed this Nations League campaign. Ireland were dismal and drab against Kosovo in Pristina, but have been a different side since, thanks largely to Hallgrímsson’s decision to pick Moylan and Adam Idah in support of Parrott.

Where Idah and Parrott linked up neatly owing to almost a decade of personal history, Moylan provided a constant rapier thrust. He did so off the right and off the left, squirting through the sliver of a gap between two defenders to test the goalkeeper. A moment earlier he had gone around the outside to fizz a low ball across the box that Arijanet Muric pushed away before Abankwah could turn it in.

Moylan’s final moment was his most majestic, taking to the air to drop the mic. Think Ronaldo’s goal in the 2008 Champions League final: Moylan leaped to twice the height of the nearest defender to head Liam Kitching’s cross in off the post.

He soaked in the acclaim of his team-mates and then turned to face the Irish fans, holding out his arms in satisfied conquest. He turned and took his eyes off the crowd at the last possible moment: perhaps he was scanning for where he would have been sitting had this quixotic story not worked out so perfectly.